Hundreds of Montgomery High School students are planning to walk out of their classes beginning at 11:15 a.m. Monday to demand increased safety for students and staff.

It’s the students’ first official day back to classes since Wednesday, when a 16-year-old student, Jayden Pienta, was fatally stabbed during a fight in an art class. A 15-year-old student, whose name has not been released due to his age, was arrested.

According to an Instagram page, @montgomery.walkout, the students, who were asked to wear black, will walkout at 11:15 a.m., gather in the quad at 11:20 a.m. and hold a moment of silence at 11:50 a.m.

The school has approximately 1,700 students enrolled.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

