Montgomery High students will have to make up for two days of school closures that followed the death of their classmate, Jayden Pienta, on March 1.

Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell sent an email to students, families and staff Monday afternoon saying she knew the news would likely be unpopular.

After Pienta’s on-campus death during a fight in an art class on March 1, the district canceled the rest of classes for the week to allow students and staff to grieve and processe the tragedy.

According to state regulations, Trunnell said those days will have to be made up on April 14 and May 19, which had previously been designated as staff instructional days.

"I realize that this is not an ideal outcome,“ Trunnell wrote. ”I worked with the state to appeal the requirement for these makeup days, and my exhaustive requests were denied.“

Other schools in the district will still be closed on those days, and due to being at the state minimum for instructional minutes, the makeup days will be full days.

The 15-year-old student suspected of killing Pienta, Daniel Pulido, has been in juvenile detention since March 1.

In a Thursday hearing, he was expected to be arraigned on charges of voluntary manslaughter with a weapon enhancement and one felony count of unlawfully bringing and possessing a weapon on school grounds.

That hearing was postponed until Tuesday.

In the aftermath of the stabbing, students across Sonoma County held walkouts demanding the Santa Rosa City Schools Board improve security and safety measures. Teachers and parents joined their pleas for help in meetings and gatherings.

The district also placed the school’s principal at-the-time Adam Paulson on paid administrative leave for the rest of the school year, adding he will not return next year. Former Montgomery principal Laurie Fong, resigned from her trustee position and has stepped in as interim principal.

