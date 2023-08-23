A teacher at Montgomery High School was placed on paid administrative leave this week as Santa Rosa City Schools District investigates social media conduct between him and an 18-year-old former student.

Over the weekend, Santa Rosa City Schools officials became aware of “inappropriate interactions” that came to light on social media between the teacher and a former student, Vicki Zands, assistant superintendent of human resources for the district, said in a letter to the school community on Monday.

District officials would not disclose the nature of the interactions, where they took place, or whether any activity occurred while the second individual was still a student.

The Press Democrat is not naming the teacher because they have not been charged with a crime.

Santa Rosa Police Lt. Christopher Mahurin said the district had been alerted to the case on Friday by someone not associated with the district.

“We are aware of the accusations associated with the Montgomery High School teacher and our detectives are actively reviewing the incident to see if there are any criminal offenses,” Mahurin said Tuesday.

“We take matters regarding student safety and well-being seriously, and as part of our commitment to student safety, we ask that if you see something, say something right away,” Zands said in the letter. “To this point, we are grateful to the individuals who brought this matter to our attention.”

The district declined to release additional information, saying that it’s a private personnel issue.

The school was the focus of turmoil last year after the on-campus fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old student, Jayden Pienta, and student concerns over safety and facility conditions.

