Monthlong drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Santa Rosa man

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 4, 2022, 1:59PM
Santa Rosa police arrested a man after a monthlong drug trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of more than 2,000 fentanyl pills, several pounds of psilocybin, $10,000 in cash and a ghost gun, among other items.

Pedro Lopez-Plascencia, 26, was arrested on Jan. 27, after a traffic stop near his apartment on Butterfly Lane in southeast Santa Rosa, police said.

The investigation began in early January, when detectives received community tips and calls for service about a man, later identified Lopez-Plascencia, they suspected of selling “large quantities” of fentanyl throughout Sonoma County, according to Sgt. Christopher Mahurin.

During a search of Lopez-Plascencia’s residence after his detention, police found approximately 2,200 fentanyl pills, 2.5 pounds of psilocybin, 3 ounces of cocaine, $10,000 in cash, packaging material and digital scales and a ghost gun, which is an untraceable homemade weapon.

Lopez-Plascencia was cooperative during the search, Mahurin said.

After the search, Lopez-Plascencia was booked in the Sonoma County Jail, suspected of six felonies related to narcotics trafficking and weapons.

His bail was set at $100,000 and he was released after two days upon paying bail, Mahurin said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

