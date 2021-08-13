Subscribe

‘Monumental day’ for Sonoma County students as full-time, in-person classes resume 17 months into pandemic

KATHLEEN COATES, ALANA MINKLER AND KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 12, 2021, 7:16PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Nervousness and excitement were the prevailing emotions Thursday as nearly 30,000 K-12 students across Sonoma County made an unprecedented return to full-time classes for the first time since the pandemic shut campuses 17 months ago.

It was a day like no other at dozens of schools across nine districts from Sebastopol to Windsor and Santa Rosa, where students masked up, shouldered their backpacks and headed back to in-person instruction. The return was heralded by a sight seldom seen in the last year and half: high school classmates greeting each other in busy quads and parents dropping off younger ones with especially jubilant — or tearful — embraces.

“Today is a monumental day,” said Amber Williams, principal of Steele Lane Elementary School in Santa Rosa, where smiling teachers were rounding up their boisterous pupils to escort them into reopened classrooms.

“The first day of school is always special but this one just seems a little brighter than in the past,” Williams said.

Similar scenes have played out across the state and nation this week, as millions of American children begin to refill classrooms amid a period marked by the relief of restored school routines, but also by the trepidation and uncertainty still dominant in this resurgent moment of the pandemic.

In Santa Rosa, roughly 14,000 students arrived at elementary, middle and high school campuses with their required face masks and having undergone a self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms.

For those needing help, school staff had plenty of pandemic reminders and backup supplies of face masks. That came in handy for Michael York, 14, a Piner High School sophomore who’d forgotten his mask at home.

“How about I get you one?” said Principal Stacy Desideri, who rushed inside the office and came back with two masks. “One for you and one for your backpack,” she said.

Students during the first day of school at Piner High School in Santa Rosa on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)
It was one of the many moments that set Thursday apart from past back-to-school days.

At Steele Lane Elementary, parents weren’t allowed inside the building because of COVID-19 restrictions, so they huddled by the entryway, peering through windows to watch about 370 kids walk to their classes. Some shed tears and took pictures.

The school bought picnic blankets so each child could spread out across the lawn and remain socially distanced during eating periods. Dispensers of hand sanitizer, stockpiles of masks and colorful COVID-19 safety protocol signs were visible throughout the building.

The pandemic was on many people’s minds. Fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, COVID-19 cases in the county have risen significantly in the past month as hospital beds fill with patients, nearly all of them unvaccinated.

“I’m nervous about corona but it’s good for the kids,” Steele Lane parent Marlen Miranda said as she bid goodbye to her two sons, Jacob and Vincent. “I feel like my kids are safe here.”

In addition to mask mandates and a new statewide requirement for school staff to show proof of vaccination or else be tested weekly, schools have protocols to notify students, staff and families of known or possible exposures to infection on campus. In those cases, Santa Rosa schools, for example, will use information about the vaccination status of exposed individuals to help determine their quarantine requirements. Vaccinated or not, if the infected person was masked, those also wearing masks when they were exposed are likely to be allowed to remain in class, unless they test positive or develop symptoms.

At Piner High, students voiced a mix of emotions about coming back to campus after the long hiatus, broken only by a few weeks of mixed in-person and remote-based instruction for some this past spring.

“It feels weird being back,” said Patrick Busch, 15. “I haven’t done it for like two years and it feels like a new thing. It’s like starting over.”

Students in the Steele Lane kindergarten class, many entering the public school for the first time, were excited and ready to go. Others, not so much.

Kindergarten students start their first day of school at Steele Lane Elementary School, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
One classmate in a bright yellow Pokémon jacket jumped up and down. “I’m ready! I’m ready!” he said.

Inside the classroom, however, three children began crying, overwhelmed by the newness. Teachers quickly gave the group cups of Play-Doh and the tears subsided.

With all that county residents have been through, including devastating wildfires last year amid the pandemic, Desideri, the Piner principal, said she was very glad to have a “huge turnout” on the first day.

“We are so excited because we have had a healthy enrollment despite all of the challenges over the last four years,” said Desideri, who is starting her third year at Piner, with about 1,400 students.

Class sign-ups were one significant hitch for high school students across the Santa Rosa district, where administrators were having problems transitioning to a new student information system. When schedules were available to view in the student portal, they weren’t guaranteed to be accurate. District officials advised students to attend whatever classes were on their schedules while any errors were still being worked out.

“As in every first day, there are stumbles, but so far it’s been incredibly positive,” Desideri said.

Windsor Unified School District, West Sonoma County Union High School District and elementary districts including Bellevue and Bennett Valley also welcomed students back.

Alonso Cuevas 15 and Stephanie Porter 15 fill in a number and name game worksheet during Math 3 class at West County High School in Sebastopol on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
In Sebastopol, approximately 1,600 students headed to West County High School, the newly consolidated campus combining students from El Molino and Analy high schools. It was a morning of mixed emotions, staff and students said.

“I’m really confident this is going to be a great year.” said Shauna Ferdinandson, principal. She wore a red and blue tie-dyed T-shirt like the rest of the school staff, a nod to both of the former high schools’ colors.

Just before the rally on the football field that kicked off the day, sophomores Alexis Alcocer and Carmela Elizarraraz stood near the entrance, talking. Thursday was their first full day of high school on campus.

“We feel like freshmen,” Elizarraraz said.

With the exception of lunchtime, students and staff no longer have to heed physical distancing rules on campus, though some schools had signs up encouraging them to distance anyway. Students eagerly greeted each other as they tried to figure out where their first class was being held.

Mariah Murillo says goodbye to her son Gerardo Rodriguez, 5, at Steele Lane Elementary School during the first day of school, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
At the front of the Steele Lane campus, Francisco Enriquez gave his 9-year-old daughter, Daira, a big hug before she joined the large crowd of kids entering the building.

“I feel glad the kids can go back,” Enriquez said. “At the same time I feel a little concerned about the situation going on, so hopefully cases don’t go up. Hopefully kids stay safe, stay healthy, so that way we can get them the education they need because I feel like they missed a lot last year.”

At Piner, freshmen went to a special orientation where peers and upperclassmen took them on tours of the campus. In the quad, teachers, counselors and new Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnel stood at tables, handing out schedules and maps to help sophomores, juniors and seniors get to the right class in the right room before the bell rang.

“This is a bigger deal than usual,” said earth sciences and biology teacher Mike Converse, who volunteered to pass out maps and direct students. Converse, like other teachers and administrators, had on a T-shirt that read “Together we are resilient.”

Jonathan Madrigal, left, Ayrton Casiano, Angel Madrigal, and Alexandra Cadena compare their class schedules on the first day of school at Piner High School in Santa Rosa on Thursday, August 12, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
How did he feel about getting back inside a real classroom with actual students? “Wonderful,” Converse said. “I hit a wall in about February teaching by Zoom.”

Many students also struggled with distance learning. A couple of Piner students said they needed to get back on campus in a structured environment to get their grades up. Some parents said they were happy their kids were going back to class after having to deal with the challenges of online learning.

Piner student Daniel Rude, just before heading off to class, summed up the feeling of many across the county about returning to campus.

“It feels good,” he said. “It feels like how school’s supposed to be.”

Reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209. Reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-521-5224 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com.

