‘Monumental day’ for Sonoma County students as full-time, in-person classes resume 17 months into pandemic

Nervousness and excitement were the prevailing emotions Thursday as nearly 30,000 K-12 students across Sonoma County made an unprecedented return to full-time classes for the first time since the pandemic shut campuses 17 months ago.

It was a day like no other at dozens of schools across nine districts from Sebastopol to Windsor and Santa Rosa, where students masked up, shouldered their backpacks and headed back to in-person instruction. The return was heralded by a sight seldom seen in the last year and half: high school classmates greeting each other in busy quads and parents dropping off younger ones with especially jubilant — or tearful — embraces.

“Today is a monumental day,” said Amber Williams, principal of Steele Lane Elementary School in Santa Rosa, where smiling teachers were rounding up their boisterous pupils to escort them into reopened classrooms.

“The first day of school is always special but this one just seems a little brighter than in the past,” Williams said.

Similar scenes have played out across the state and nation this week, as millions of American children begin to refill classrooms amid a period marked by the relief of restored school routines, but also by the trepidation and uncertainty still dominant in this resurgent moment of the pandemic.

In Santa Rosa, roughly 14,000 students arrived at elementary, middle and high school campuses with their required face masks and having undergone a self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms.

For those needing help, school staff had plenty of pandemic reminders and backup supplies of face masks. That came in handy for Michael York, 14, a Piner High School sophomore who’d forgotten his mask at home.

“How about I get you one?” said Principal Stacy Desideri, who rushed inside the office and came back with two masks. “One for you and one for your backpack,” she said.

Students during the first day of school at Piner High School in Santa Rosa on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

It was one of the many moments that set Thursday apart from past back-to-school days.

At Steele Lane Elementary, parents weren’t allowed inside the building because of COVID-19 restrictions, so they huddled by the entryway, peering through windows to watch about 370 kids walk to their classes. Some shed tears and took pictures.

The school bought picnic blankets so each child could spread out across the lawn and remain socially distanced during eating periods. Dispensers of hand sanitizer, stockpiles of masks and colorful COVID-19 safety protocol signs were visible throughout the building.

The pandemic was on many people’s minds. Fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, COVID-19 cases in the county have risen significantly in the past month as hospital beds fill with patients, nearly all of them unvaccinated.

“I’m nervous about corona but it’s good for the kids,” Steele Lane parent Marlen Miranda said as she bid goodbye to her two sons, Jacob and Vincent. “I feel like my kids are safe here.”

In addition to mask mandates and a new statewide requirement for school staff to show proof of vaccination or else be tested weekly, schools have protocols to notify students, staff and families of known or possible exposures to infection on campus. In those cases, Santa Rosa schools, for example, will use information about the vaccination status of exposed individuals to help determine their quarantine requirements. Vaccinated or not, if the infected person was masked, those also wearing masks when they were exposed are likely to be allowed to remain in class, unless they test positive or develop symptoms.

At Piner High, students voiced a mix of emotions about coming back to campus after the long hiatus, broken only by a few weeks of mixed in-person and remote-based instruction for some this past spring.

“It feels weird being back,” said Patrick Busch, 15. “I haven’t done it for like two years and it feels like a new thing. It’s like starting over.”

Students in the Steele Lane kindergarten class, many entering the public school for the first time, were excited and ready to go. Others, not so much.

Kindergarten students start their first day of school at Steele Lane Elementary School, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

One classmate in a bright yellow Pokémon jacket jumped up and down. “I’m ready! I’m ready!” he said.

Inside the classroom, however, three children began crying, overwhelmed by the newness. Teachers quickly gave the group cups of Play-Doh and the tears subsided.

With all that county residents have been through, including devastating wildfires last year amid the pandemic, Desideri, the Piner principal, said she was very glad to have a “huge turnout” on the first day.