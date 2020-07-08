More big businesses leave Sonoma County Alliance over racial insensitivity

Redwood Credit Union and Sonoma Clean Power have pulled out of the Sonoma County Alliance, the latest major area businesses to leave the influential civic group after its ex-president recently posted online a letter widely viewed as disparaging the Black Lives Matter movement.

The departure of the two Santa Rosa businesses from the alliance’s board of directors follows last week’s move by Kaiser Permanente to leave the group’s board.

The controversy started after former President Doug Hilberman wrote a letter last month on the group’s website beginning with “ALL lives matter,” and criticized the vandalism of downtown Santa Rosa businesses during police brutality protests following George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.

In the aftermath, Hilberman resigned from the Alliance after admitting a mistake in authoring the letter, and the group has taken initial steps to try to diversify its membership and board.

The uproar has caused an exodus of more than two dozen of the group’s members.

“Redwood Credit Union has withdrawn its membership from the Sonoma County Alliance. As a cooperative born out of the credit union philosophy of ’people helping people’, RCU believes the issues we face in our society require active engagement to sustainably build inclusive communities, foster equity and drive positive societal change,“ the credit union said in a statement.

Kate Kelly, marketing director for Sonoma Clean Power, a so-called community choice aggregator, said in an email that she also has left the alliance’s board of directors.

“The decision stems from our desire to see the organization make concrete and specific commitments about their role and investment in racial justice,” Kelly wrote.

That action followed health care giant Kaiser leaving the group until it “can see that real progress has been made with tangible results in the areas of equity and inclusion,” according to an email to staff by Tarek Salaway, senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente’s Marin-Sonoma service area.

So far, the Alliance has lost 26 members, Brian Ling, the executive director, said Tuesday in an email. Ling said that number represents less than 10% of its membership. He said he couldn’t provide on Tuesday a number of those members who have left seats on the board.

Alliance officials last week announced plans to assemble task forces to address diversity and the composition of its board and members. Its former president from 2015, Marlene Soiland, has expanded her leadership role until a new president is selected. Soiland could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Herman G. Hernandez, a community activist who is involved in a variety of nonprofit activities and left the Alliance in the donnybrook, said he questioned its viability going forward — especially in giving political endorsements — and said it’s “really up to the last people standing there.”

“Is it salvageable? I think it would be, if there were different people in leadership,” Hernandez said of the Alliance.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.