More Central San Joaquin Valley residents plan to sue local and state agencies who they say failed to prevent flooding that devastated their homes and community in March.

Nearly seven months after a series of winter atmospheric rivers brought heavy rains that overwhelmed water infrastructure and caused the Tulare County city of Woodlake to flood, residents are taking steps to sue local and state agencies over what they say was failure to ensure the proper operation of floodgates and storm drains.

About 100 Tulare County residents and business owners, primarily residing in Woodlake, have partnered with Los Angeles-based law firm, Kabateck LLP, to file claims – the first step before they can sue public entities under state law.

“This is yet another example of California’s failing water infrastructure,” said Shant Karnikian, counsel for the plaintiffs. The firm is also representing flood victims in Merced County, as well as Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

“It’s reached a tipping point where the water infrastructure keeps failing and in different but similar ways,” he said.

Gabriel Vasquez, one Woodlake resident and claimant pursuing litigation, told The Bee in July that he’d been staying at his daughter’s house nearby ever since the floods destroyed his home’s foundation in March.

He wasn’t sure when he’d be able to move back into his own home. At the time, Vasquez was still drying out his home with a dehumidifier, which, three months after the floods, was still collecting a gallon of water every five hours from the lingering moisture.

At the peak of summer, Vasquez was already thinking about the upcoming winter ahead.

“If it floods again,” he said in Spanish, “what am I going to do?”

The individuals filed claims earlier this month against the City of Woodlake, the County of Tulare, the State of California, and various local water and resource management agencies including Tulare County Flood Control District, Tulare County Resources Management Agency, Tulare County Local Agency Formation Commissions, Tulare Irrigation District, Kaweah Delta Water Conservation District and Tulare County Resources Management Agency.

Claimants say these groups are responsible for the flooding they experienced because of their role in designing, permitting, monitoring, and ensuring the maintenance of local floodgates and storm drains. Their breach of responsibility, claimants say, led to the damage they experienced, including real and personal property damages, personal injuries, emotional distress damages, and relocation expenses, lost wages, loss of livestock and crops, cost of rebuilding, evacuation costs, diminished property value, destruction and loss of private property, increased living expenses and more.

The agencies have 45 days to respond before residents can pursue their individual lawsuits.

Woodlake’s City Administrator Ramon Lara confirmed receipt of the claims in a phone call with The Bee on Thursday. He said the whole state experienced floods this year and that the city continues to help residents file claims through insurance and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA.

“From the city’s perspective we did everything we could during and after the floods,” he said.

Jennifer Fawkes, a spokesperson for the Tulare County Board of Supervisors said in an email that they had received the claims and are in the process of evaluating them. Monica Haasan, a spokesperson for the California Office of Public Affairs, said in an email that they are reviewing the claims, but do not comment on pending claims. Shane Smith, general manager the Kaweah Delta Water Conservation District said the claims are being reviewed by their attorney and will be addressed in a response letter soon. Other agencies in question didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Residents allege ‘substandard maintenance’ of waterways, development

The crux of the claimant’s argument centers on the city of Woodlake’s role in approving a housing development on top of a nearby creek and ensuring the creek was properly rerouted.

According to the claimant’s filings, in 2019 the city of Woodlake annexed land and approved Hillside Estates to be built by Yanez Construction on top of Antelope Creek, which was historically known by the community to carry flood waters out of Woodlake. The new development elevated the land and rerouted Antelope Creek through a pipe that runs underneath Hillside Estates, the claims say.

Residents allege the agencies in question “intentionally, knowingly, carelessly and negligently performed substandard maintenance, operation, control, and repair of Antelope Creek, its floodgates and storm drains” which, as a result, caused the overflowing, flooding and ensuing property damage.