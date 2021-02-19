More COVID-19 vaccines coming to California, but first doses remain limited

The stream of COVID-19 vaccine is swelling slightly in California but remains a trickle for those trying to get their first dose, according to officials.

Forecasts discussed Wednesday showed California should receive 1.28 million vaccine doses next week and 1.31 million the week after. Both those figures are up from the state's last shipment, which was about 1.08 million.

The expected uptick, though welcome, won't come close to the supplies necessary to clear California's existing vaccination queue — let alone handle the millions more who will become eligible to receive the shots roughly a month from now.

"What we need is more manufactured supply," Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week.

A consistent challenge for California and the rest of the country is that both currently available COVID-19 vaccines, one from Pfizer-BioNTech and the other from Moderna, require two doses, administered three and four weeks apart, respectively.

Lately, the need to provide second shots has spurred officials throughout the state to greatly limit — or outright suspend — access to first doses.

Of the roughly 2.6 million total doses California is slated to receive in its next two shipments, only about 1.34 million are expected to be available for first doses, according to figures presented during Wednesday's meeting of the state vaccine advisory committee.

"Dedicated allocation seems to be increasing, so keep your fingers crossed that it continues to go in that direction," said Dr. Tomás Aragón, California's public health officer and director of the state Department of Public Health.

It's unclear how those doses will be divvied up throughout the state. On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said she did not have an estimated allocation for the next two to three weeks.

"We still have a fair amount of variability in what we get from week to week," she said.

As long as the number of vaccines being shipped remains inadequate, however, officials will face a quandary: Should they administer a large number of first doses when supplies are available, knowing that could lead to constraints down the line, or try to reserve shots week by week to ensure that people get both doses in their two-shot regimen?

"I've been up and down this state, large cities, small communities ... other communities on the coast, large-scale sites at Dodger Stadium and Petco Park, up in Santa Clara at Levi's Stadium," Newsom said during a briefing Wednesday in the city of Coachella. "End of the day, we're throttling back many of those sites because of those constraints on supply."

More vaccines, however, are on the way. President Biden announced earlier this month that the U.S. had secured contractual commitments from Moderna and Pfizer to deliver 600 million doses of vaccine by the end of July.

U.S. drug regulators are also vetting another vaccine candidate from Johnson & Johnson that requires only one dose.

"That's extraordinarily encouraging, but June, July is not March and April," Newsom said. "And so, over the course of the next number of weeks, we're going to have to be honest with folks about what we can and what we can't do."

Another new and unwelcome wrinkle in the vaccine rollout is the winter storms that are walloping other parts of the country.

Although California has largely avoided the deep freeze, officials said this week that harsh conditions elsewhere could affect shipments of new doses.

In Los Angeles, the winter storm-related delays will affect about 12,500 appointments at vaccine sites run by the city, such as Dodger Stadium, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday.

Two shipments have been held up because of the inclement weather: 26,000 doses, previously set to arrive on Tuesday, are still in Kentucky, and another 37,000, set to be used next week, are in Tennessee, L.A. officials said in a statement.

"Severe weather across the country has disrupted travel and shipping nationwide, including delaying the delivery of our vaccines," Garcetti said in the statement. "Our city is ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines swiftly, safely, and equitably — and as soon as doses arrive in Los Angeles, we will get them into people's arms immediately."

The weather has so far not affected L.A. County-run vaccination sites, which include Pomona Fairplex, the Forum, Cal State Northridge, the county Office of Education and Six Flags Magic Mountain.

"Los Angeles County continues to vaccinate eligible people who have appointments for second doses at the County-operated sites. It is not yet known what, if any, impact will be felt into next week. We will provide information to the public as we learn more," the county's Public Health Department said Thursday.