More eucalyptus coming down on Lakeville Highway

Sonoma County has long grappled with how to handle its thousands of blue gum eucalyptus trees, an invasive species known to drop limbs and bark, which in 2002 killed a passing motorist near Sonoma Raceway. As the trees are filled with oil, they also pose a unique risk during fire season.

Lakeville Highway is home to many groves of the Australian tree. After a driver was injured in 2005 when a limb crashed down on his moving vehicle, the county got serious about making the roadway safer. Lakeville Road eucalyptus tree removal projects, most with budgets north of $150,000, popped up in 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2014. In total, the county spent nearly $1 million taking down about 500 of the problematic trees along the heavily traveled roadway.

“The cost of the tree removal is very large — those trees are enormous and brittle,” said Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin, whose first district includes the area. “There was some question regarding land ownership and responsibility and resources for tree removal.”

In the coming weeks, the county will shore up a new plan to remove some of the lingering groves on Lakeville Highway, much like the tree removal projects that have already occurred on the stretch between Petaluma and Sonoma. Since the devastating wildfires of 2017, there are additional concerns about the eucalyptus trees dropping limbs on power lines, which could spark flames.

PG&E did not include eucalyptus in its tier for hazardous tree removal, so they declined responsibility, but in recent years eucalyptus trees have been linked to rising concerns during fire season. The BBC specifically named the oil-rich trees as being a contributor to recent wildfires in Australia and Portugal.

Bradley Dunn, policy manager at Permit Sonoma, said “all trees are flammable, they are wood,” but added “eucalyptus do burn hot.”

Eucalyptus trees were introduced in California in the 1850s from Australia in part to produce railroad ties and lumber, while also creating wind breaks and shade. The trees didn’t grow the same way in California as they do in Australia and the trees felled for railroad ties were so dense, they couldn’t be hammered through. Lumber production failed also.

The trees soaked up nutrients and crowded out native plants. A favorite food for koalas in Australia, eucalyptus didn’t appeal to the California native animals, though some have adapted.

The trees been blamed for helping to spread fires due to their messy nature of shedding bark and leaves that contain a flammable oil. They are generally drought tolerant, according to the California Invasive Plant Council, but eucalyptus is considered “invasive” along the California coast and “it has effects on fire danger, native plants and wildlife.”

County residents have fought the removal of the popular trees, especially as plans were made last year to remove two 50-year-old eucalyptus trees that long provided shade on the campus of Sonoma State University.

“We hate to remove healthy trees, but at the end of the day” safety concerns rule, said Amanda Bouillerce, Customer Service and Grants Program Manager at County of Sonoma Department of Transportation and Public Works. “Eucalyptus can just explode; they are so flammable. But we are strategic about where we do this sort (of removal).”