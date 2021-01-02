More infectious coronavirus strain detected in San Bernardino County

Health officials confirmed the presence of a more contagious variant of the novel coronavirus in San Bernardino County, authorities announced Friday, Jan. 1.

The B117 strain of COVID-19 was detected on Dec. 20 in samples collected from two residents of a Big Bear-area home, San Bernardino County officials said in a news release. A person from the contaminated household had contact with a traveler who had returned from the United Kingdom on Dec. 11, then exhibited symptoms three days later.

The coronavirus variant recently spotted in San Bernardino County was first reported in the U.K., and may have been circulating there since September, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has become prevalent in the U.K., and has been attributed to 60% of all COVID-19 infections in London since November.

The B117 strain "seems to spread more easily and quickly," San Bernardino County Health Officer Dr. Michael Sequeria said. It contains a protein that makes it easier for the mutated pathogen to bind and stick to an enzyme found in human cells.

Researchers are working to learn more about the more infectious version of COVID-19. Health officials have collected no evidence suggesting it causes more severe illness in patients, or might be less resistant to vaccines.

"From what we know from experience with this mutation and other mutations is that it's unlikely to have a large impact on vaccine-induced immunity or an existing immunity from previous strains," said Greg Armstrong, director of the CDC's Advanced Molecular Detection Program, during a telephone conference Wednesday, Dec. 30.

So far, over 20 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19. More than 346,000 Americans have been killed by the disease.

In Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, a combined 645,548 new cases were reported in December alone. Meanwhile, hospital bed availability in California has dropped to critically low levels.

Updates on the condition of the two San Bernardino County patients diagnosed with the virus was not immediately available.