More Mendocino County residents can register for second COVID-19 shot this week

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 16, 2021, 9:05AM
Mendocino County residents who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at Redwood Empire Fairgrounds in Ukiah on Jan. 27, 28 or 29 now can sign up to receive their second shot this week, according to county officials.

The county public vaccination site will administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday and Thursday. The county began administering second doses to eligible residents at the fairgrounds on Jan. 21.

Residents must schedule an appointment online and arrive with their identification and vaccination card ready.

See if you’re eligible for the second shot and register for an available appointment here.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian

