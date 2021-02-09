Subscribe

More Mendocino County residents can sign up to receive second COVID-19 vaccine shot this week

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 9, 2021, 8:48AM
For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here.

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Mendocino County residents who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds in Ukiah on or before Jan. 15 can now sign up to receive their second shot this week.

The county site will administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday and second doses of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday through Friday.

Residents must schedule an appointment online and arrive with their ID and vaccination card ready.

The county began administering second doses to eligible residents at the fairgrounds on Jan. 21.

See if you’re eligible for the second shot and register for an appointment here.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian

