More rain is headed to the North Bay. Here’s what to expect this week

After a sprinkle of rain Monday, the North Bay is likely to be greeted by another round of showers beginning Wednesday, adding to the persistent April precipitation that has already made this month the wettest of the year so far, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain this week is the remnants of moisture from a typhoon near Japan, said Sarah McCorkle, a weather service meteorologist.

However, this week will not see as much rain as forecasters initially expected, nor will it see as much precipitation as last week, when up to 2 inches of rain were recorded in parts of Sonoma County.

This week’s rain is unlikely to make a significant dent in long-term drought conditions, but in the short term, it could help delay fire season by wetting the ground, McCorkle said.

Meteorologists were expecting the first shot of moisture, beginning Monday evening, would amount to about a quarter- to a half-inch of rain in Sonoma County’s interior valleys, including Santa Rosa. It was predicted to dissipate by early Tuesday.

📡Afternoon Radar Update (12:45 PM) - Next round of rain is knocking on our door. Showers will be possible across the North Bay later today. #cawx pic.twitter.com/8sJkeBvxbe — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 18, 2022

Higher elevation areas were expected to see closer to three-quarters of an inch, McCorkle said.

The next round of moisture was expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon and clear out by Friday morning. The North Bay valleys could see anywhere from a quarter- to a half-inch of rain, McCorkle said.

The North Bay mountains and coastal hills will be the wettest spots, receiving an inch to an inch and a half, meteorologists predict.

McCorkle advised people to "take it slow and be careful” while commuting this week during the wet weather.

Temperatures in the North Bay this week are expected to range from the mid-60s to low-70s. After the rain clears, a weekend warm-up is forecast, with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Since the beginning of the water year on Oct. 1, Santa Rosa has received 24.83 inches of rain, which is 79% of the normal 31.38 inches, according to the weather service.

Since Jan. 1, the city has seen 3.27 inches of rain, which is 17% of the 19.39 inches that would normally fall by this time in the calendar year, weather service data show.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.