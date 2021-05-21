More strong winds forecast through this evening

Strong coastal winds with gusts up to 50 mph that arrived Thursday afternoon were forecast to diminish by the evening and kick up again Friday afternoon at 30 to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

People are being urged to drive with caution and asked to secure any objects that might blow around.

But forecasters say there is no increased fire danger from the winds.

“We’re not expecting critical fire weather conditions,” said Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the agency’s Monterey office. “That said, when there are any kind of windy conditions, if a fire were to start, there is a potential for it to spread rapidly. The strongest winds will primarily be along the coast.”

There were windy conditions throughout the Bay Area, he added.

“It’s breezy everywhere and it definitely feels chilly out there with the cooler conditions,” Gass said.

The winds are expected to diminish again by Friday evening and into the weekend, Gass said. It will gradually warm up.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com