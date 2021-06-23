More than 1 million nonbinary adults live in the US, a pioneering study finds

The U.S. Census doesn't ask about gender identity. Until now, no population estimate of nonbinary LGBTQ adults in the United States existed.

There are about 1.2 million nonbinary LGBTQ adults in the United States, according to the first broad-based population estimate of this kind, which was released Tuesday. That's just less than the population of Dallas, Texas.

The Williams Institute, a research center focused on sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy, conducted the study. Its data offers a portrait of a slice of the LGBTQ community that has long been ignored.

The data reveals a growing group, largely composed of young people, that mirrors the mental health struggles experienced by the wider LGBTQ community. At a time when measures that could broaden protections for gender minorities such as nonbinary people face uncertain political fates, researchers hope this estimate can show nonbinary people are a significant subgroup of the LGBTQ population.

"That number says, 'This is part of who you're talking about when executive orders are signed to protect people against discrimination,' " said Bianca Wilson, one of the study's authors.

The research from the Williams Institute summarized findings from two prior surveys, one on trans adults and one on lesbian, gay and bisexual adults who aren't trans, with data collected from 2016 to 2018.

The term nonbinary can be used to describe people who do not identify exclusively as male or female, and some nonbinary people use they/them pronouns.

Joel Baum, who oversees professional development at the nonprofit Gender Spectrum, said this population estimate is meaningful because while people frequently dismiss others' experiences, numbers are more difficult to argue with. He said this data could help some people acknowledge nonbinary individuals even exist.

"It's almost like a stake in the ground, right?" he said. "Saying, 'Here we are.' "

Increased visibility for gender minorities can also help people find the language to best describe themselves, advocates and community members say. For Zac Boyer, the most fitting label is genderqueer.

Boyer, manager of programs and outreach for the central-Ohio-based LGBTQ organization Stonewall Columbus, recalled the first time they entered they/them in the pronoun field of a conference's website. Sitting in bed after slamming their laptop shut, they felt tingly and free. "Did I just do that?" they thought.

Boyer is excited for people who might not consider themselves nonbinary to be exposed to new language and "maybe realize that they're a part of our beautiful, eclectic and diverse community."

- - -

The existence of people who do not fit neatly into male or female boxes has been documented for thousands of years, and the visibility of nonbinary individuals has grown significantly in the past decade.

Celebrities such as Demi Lovato have publicly come out as nonbinary. Netflix is about to introduce its first nonbinary character in a preschool series. The world's first known nonbinary mayor took office last month in Wales. Some U.S. states and cities are beginning to offer gender-neutral markers on driver's licenses.

Last June, the Supreme Court announced its decision that under federal law, workers cannot be fired simply because of their sexuality or gender identity. At the start of his term, President Biden signed a sweeping executive order clarifying that in anti-discrimination laws, "sex" includes sexual orientation and gender identity.

But the Equality Act, which would strengthen these existing protections by explicitly including sexual orientation and gender identity as protected characteristics, hangs in limbo in the Senate.

Wilson said this population estimate is meaningful to show lawmakers exactly who they're helping when they sign orders to protect against gender-identity-based discrimination.

- - -

Most LGBTQ nonbinary adults in the United States reported being young, White, living in urban areas and not making enough money to make ends meet.

More than half said they have been physically or sexually assaulted. Nearly 94 percent have considered suicide. Almost 40 percent have attempted it.

LGBTQ nonbinary adults experience high rates of psychological distress, the Williams Institute found, which Wilson said is in line with what researchers see in the broader LGBTQ community. More research would be needed to understand whether nonbinary-identified people are more susceptible to these issues than binary LGBTQ people, she said.

"Research has shown that the stress from being a minority - stress from being a sexual and gender minority in particular - is related to psychological distress," Wilson said, "And being nonbinary is a unique kind of gender minority experience because you are constantly surrounded by binary-identified people."