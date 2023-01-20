More than 1,000 Sonoma County residents seek help from storm recovery support centers

More than 1,070 locals applied for help through Sonoma County’s pilot cash assistance program designed to help ensure the most vulnerable residents recover from recent storms, according to county officials.

The first-of-its-kind program operated out of two recovery support centers in Healdsburg and Guerneville.

From Sunday to Wednesday, more than three dozen volunteers and staff from community-based organizations and the county took information from hundreds of people each day, said Matt Brown, a county spokesperson.

Due to the “rapid and positive” response from the community, the centers had to stop accepting applications for cash assistance about midday Wednesday, according to a statement from the county.

The program offered financial assistance to county residents who suffered economic setbacks during the recent wet weather, such as lost wages because they couldn’t work due to road or business closures.

The county could not provide the amount of money given out. It is supporting the program with approximately $300,000 in emergency funding, which was taken out of the $2 million that Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins requested last year during budget hearings to start a Community Disaster Immediate Needs fund.

The recovery support centers, at the Healdsburg Community Center in Healdsburg and the West County Health Center in Guerneville, also connected people to services and gave away goods, such as blankets, portable chargers, shovels and diapers provided by local nonprofits.

About 650 people sought help over three days at the Healdsburg location and 419 people put in applications during the four days the Guerneville site was open. Seven people were assisted virtually though a hotline that nonprofits gave out to people in need of help after the storms, Brown said.

On the final day, Healdsburg assisted 136 people, each of whom had been told to return to the site after visiting the previous day.

Brown said, in addition to providing immediate assistance to residents, the program was meant to help the county determine how to more effectively help the community after a disaster.

The information provided by residents at the centers will be analyzed to see where the need was the greatest, how to most effectively reach residents and how best to conduct future recovery efforts as a whole, Brown said.

