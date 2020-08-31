More than 1,000 students at University of Alabama contract coronavirus in 2 weeks

More than 1,000 University of Alabama students have tested positive for coronavirus since returning to campus two weeks ago.

Only nine university employees have contracted the virus in that time frame, according to the university's coronavirus dashboard.

Classes began at the university Aug. 19, and 562 students tested positive in the first week. Another 481 joined them during the second week.

About 38,000 undergraduate students attended Alabama's flagship campus in Tuscaloosa, meaning more than 2.5% of the entire student body has tested positive for coronavirus. Bars in the city were ordered to close Monday.

University President Stuart Bell called the rise "unacceptable" in a letter to students last Sunday, and that was before the 481 new cases were reported.

Other universities, including North Carolina, North Carolina State and Notre Dame, have sent students home or moved classes online after on-campus outbreaks.

Alabama's vaunted football team is scheduled to start its season Sept. 26 against Missouri.