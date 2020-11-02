More than 1,000 Trump supporters parade through Marin County in trucks and cars

Waving massive pro-Donald Trump flags, a flotilla of some 350 trucks and cars packed with more than 1,000 demonstrators paraded through Marin County on Sunday, clashing with counterprotesters and getting into screaming matches, authorities said.

"The sheriff's office was immediately inundated with calls from concerned Marin City residents," said Sgt. Brenton Schneider, a spokesperson with the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

The caravan gathered at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center in Novato at 11 a.m. before ending in Marin City, Schneider said.

In Marin City, the demonstrators flooded the Gateway Shopping Center, honking their horns and yelling through loudspeakers.

Up to 100 counterdemonstrators arrived and the groups began screaming at one another, Schneider said. Several physical altercations were reported via 911, but law enforcement didn't observe any physical fights, Schneider said.

Some on social media commented that the Trump supporters descended on the predominantly Black community of Marin City to intimidate residents.

Officers with California Highway Patrol assisted with traffic control as the so-called "Trump Train" created gridlock traffic in Marin City.

"While the lines of cars were leaving, counterprotesters continued to scream and yell," Schneider said. "Some threw eggs and there were reports of paintballs being shot at vehicles near the Ridgeway Apartments."

The Sheriff's Office said at this point no victims have come forward.