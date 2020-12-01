More than 11,600 PG&E customers in Rohnert Park lose power Monday

A power failure wiped out electricity Monday afternoon to over 11,600 homes and businesses in parts of Rohnert Park and northeast of the city limits.

The blackout began just before 5 p.m. and affected 11,689 customers, PG&E spokeswoman Deanne Contreras said.

All but 6,024 of those customers had power restored within three hours. The cause of the outage was still under investigation Monday night.

The origin of the blackout was unclear and crews who responded had not located downed power lines as of 6:45 p.m., Contreras said.

At its height, electricity was knocked out in neighborhoods north of Rohnert Park’s Southwest Boulevard to just south of Yolanda Avenue east of Highway 101, according to PG&E’s online outage map. The blackout stretched as far east as Bennett Valley Road near the southern end of Trione-Annadel State Park.

By about 8 p.m., the outage shrank to northeastern Rohnert Park and areas near Sonoma State University’s campus. Restoration was expected by 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to the utility’s outage map.

