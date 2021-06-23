More than 150 Houston hospital workers were fired or quit after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON — At least 153 employees of a Houston hospital — including doctors and nurses — were fired or resigned Tuesday after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the first mass terminations since vaccinations started in the U.S. this year, reinvigorating a national anti-vaccine movement.

In April, Houston Methodist Hospital began requiring vaccination for its more than 25,000 employees across Texas, claiming to be the first hospital in the nation with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Those who did not provide proof of vaccination by June 7 — or who had not applied for an exemption based on “medical condition (including pregnancy deferment) or sincerely held religious belief” — faced suspension without pay for two weeks. The hospital fired two managers for refusing the vaccine in April, and suspended 178 more staff members on June 7.

The employees were given until midnight Tuesday to get vaccinated, and “very few” resigned or retired early to avoid vaccination, said Gale Smith, a hospital spokeswoman.

“Employees who did not meet the deadline were terminated effective today,” Smith said in a statement Tuesday. “The employees who became compliant during the suspension period returned to work the day after they became compliant.”

Smith said hospital leaders had no regrets about the policy, despite the national attention it drew.

“Patients are always first and that’s what it’s always been,” she said.

Last month, nurse Jennifer Bridges and 116 other suspended employees sued the hospital in federal court, alleging that COVID-19 vaccines — which are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use — were still experimental. The suit argued that mandating the vaccines violated the Nuremberg Code, ethical rules created after World War II to bar the type of gruesome human experiments conducted by the Nazis.

Dr. Marc Boom, Methodist’s CEO, said that as the first hospital to require the COVID-19 vaccine, they expected some backlash.

“Criticism is sometimes the price we pay for leading medicine,” Boom said in a statement after the lawsuit.

Of the hospital’s staff, 285 were granted medical or religious exemptions from the vaccine and 332 were allowed to defer it, Boom said, but most of the rest got vaccinated by the hospital’s deadline.

“Our employees and physicians made their decisions for our patients, who are always at the center of everything we do. They have fulfilled their sacred obligation as healthcare workers,” he said in a statement.

A Texas federal judge dismissed the employees’ case against the hospital earlier this month, rejecting their argument that the hospital was forcing them to take an experimental vaccine.

“This is not coercion. Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the COVID-19 virus,” U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes wrote in the ruling. “It is a choice made to keep staff, patients and their families safer.”

The Methodist employees appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, and while it’s not clear how soon the court will hear the case, it’s already shaping up to become a national legal battle pitting personal medical freedom against public health.

“During the height of the pandemic, my clients served on the front line, treating patients who had contracted COVID. As a result of their sacrifice, many of my clients contracted COVID. As a thank you for their service and dedication, Methodist has awarded them a pink slip,” said Jared Woodfill, a Houston attorney and conservative activist representing Methodist employees in the suit.

“Employees should not be required to be human guinea pigs to keep their jobs,” Woodfill said. “We are hopeful that the United States Court of Appeals will rectify this wrong.”

Thomas Lenz, a labor law expert at USC, said issues raised in the case may be unprecedented.

“We’ve seen plenty of examples where employers could require a vaccine for something they see as a public health issue, putting it above personal choice. But the fact that this vaccine hasn’t gotten the full FDA approval yet puts us in somewhat uncharted waters,” he said.

Critics of the mandate argue that the safety of the vaccine can’t yet be guaranteed, and that it was rushed through without enough concern about side effects, he said. That means that many more employers might feel more comfortable requiring the vaccine once it passes the FDA’s standard, longer-term approval process.

“As lawyers, we’re watching closely — we want to make sure we are applying rules consistent with the current context. At the same time, I can’t think of anything in my lifetime that could ever equate to the public health scale of COVID-19,” Lenz said.