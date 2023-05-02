More than 15,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers along the coast of Mendocino County — from Point Arena to Fort Bragg — lost power Tuesday morning after a tree fell onto a transmission line, officials said.

As of 11:30 a.m., 1,009 customers around Point Arena remained without power, said Megan McFarland, a spokesperson for PG&E.

Power will be restored to customers on a rolling basis throughout the afternoon, with anticipated restoration times planned between noon and 1:30 p.m.

Times may be affected by incoming weather, however, McFarland said.

“Things can change,” she said. “We do have weather coming and that makes it tricky.”

Crews were performing routine maintenance on a transmission line between Willits and Fort Bragg at the same time a third-party logging company was working in the area. During their work, a tree fell on the line, triggering thousands of power failures starting about 8:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.