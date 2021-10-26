More than 1,700 PG&E customers in Sonoma County without power days after record rain

Nearly 2,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers remained without power early Tuesday, according to the utility.

In total 1,731 customers were in the dark as of 7:45 a.m.

That includes 969 in Sebastopol, 199 in Guerneville. 163 in Petaluma and 112 in Santa Rosa.

The utility is working to restore power to Sonoma County and other areas hit hard by the powerful weekend storm.

“While crews were pre-positioned to be in key locations in advance of the storm, they are now being moved and redeployed to the hardest areas of damage such as Sonoma, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, which were ground zero for much of the damage,” the utility said in a news release.

Mutual aid assistance crews from San Diego Gas & Electric were expected to arrive Tuesday.

Crews worked overnight Monday and will continue working into the week until all customers are restored, PG&E said.

See a map of where PG&E outages are happening now at bit.ly/3beKyel.

Warnings

A flood warning for small streams and a high surf advisory will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in San Francisco issued the flood warning for urban areas and small streams in central Sonoma County and said some flooding could still occur in Forestville and Graton.

The surf advisory, issued Sunday, warns of breaking waves as high as 30 feet along the entire Bay Area coast, including Sonoma, until 11 a.m.

Forecast

Tuesday morning should remain dry and foggy, but lighter rain is likely to return after noon.

The weather service predicts a 60 percent chance of rain Tuesday, in amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

Today’s high will be around 60 degrees, with chances of rain decreasing to about 40 percent tonight, when temps will drop to around 50.

Wednesday is expected to be cloudy through mid-morning, but then gradually clearing with a high near 70.

Water vapor show

The National Weather Service has posted a graphic time-lapse loop of how water vapor traveled through the Bay Area and western U.S.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite graphic shows the heavy rainfall from Oct. 22-25 when several locations in California, including Sonoma County, saw record wet days.

