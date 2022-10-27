An unknown object triggered a power line Thursday morning, knocking out power to more than 2,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in Sonoma and Glen Ellen for about an hour, according to the company

Power went out for 2,175 PG&E customers in Glen Ellen and Sonoma at 9:09 a.m. Power was restored to the majority of users by 10:09 a.m., and the rest had it restored just after 11 a.m., PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said.

A fault detection on a power line on Dunbar Road triggered the outage, Contreras said.

“This is a circuit in which we have enabled Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS), which turns off power in one-tenth of a second if a fault, such as a tree limb hitting a power line, is detected,” she said.

What triggered the outage is still under investigation.

