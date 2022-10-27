Subscribe

More than 2,000 PG&E customers lose power in Sonoma Valley

REBECCA WOLFF
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
October 27, 2022, 1:02PM
Updated 48 minutes ago

An unknown object triggered a power line Thursday morning, knocking out power to more than 2,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in Sonoma and Glen Ellen for about an hour, according to the company

Power went out for 2,175 PG&E customers in Glen Ellen and Sonoma at 9:09 a.m. Power was restored to the majority of users by 10:09 a.m., and the rest had it restored just after 11 a.m., PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said.

A fault detection on a power line on Dunbar Road triggered the outage, Contreras said.

“This is a circuit in which we have enabled Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS), which turns off power in one-tenth of a second if a fault, such as a tree limb hitting a power line, is detected,” she said.

What triggered the outage is still under investigation.

Contact the reporter Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette