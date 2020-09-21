More than 30 shell casings found after weekend Sonoma Valley house party

Gunshots from a raucous house party in El Verano struck five homes and three vehicles, Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives have determined, and left the streets littered with more than 30 shell casings from a rifle and a handgun.

No one was injured during the 3:45 a.m. Saturday shooting, though at least one family in a nearby apartment dived for cover as shots rang out in the darkness.

Bullet holes were found the following day in cars, trees and building walls, neighbors said.

No one has been arrested and detectives were still gathering information about who attended the party, sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Wood said.

“We do know it was a vacation rental. We know that everyone involved is from outside Sonoma County,” she said. “All the people at the party were outside Sonoma County.”

Angry neighbors had called the Sheriff’s Office multiple times during the night to report loud music, dozens of people and cars double-parked.

Deputies visited the house, in the 19000 block of Riverside Drive, on two occasions before the shooting, around 1 a.m. and an hour later. They took no enforcement action, Wood said.

She said deputies spoke to someone at the party both times and told people to get back inside the house.

No citations for violations of the state and county coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings were written, she said. She wasn’t sure how many people were at the party, but callers reported at least 50 people there.

Callers reporting the party again later told dispatchers the music was turned back up after deputies left the first time.

It wasn’t clear what led to the gunfire, Wood said, but it appears the bullets were fired from outside the house, not from inside.

“We’re really lucky nobody was hurt. This could have been much worse,” she said.

The owner of the house, Clem Moore, told the Sonoma Index-Tribune that he splits his time between residences in Sonoma and Austin, Texas, and makes the Riverside house available for rental on VRBO when he’s away.

He said the booking was made at the last minute and he was told eight to 10 people would be staying at the house.

Moore told the paper he would assist police in any way he could.

Vacation rentals in Sonoma County are regulated by Permit Sonoma and must abide by restrictions on the number of guests and social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Permit Sonoma spokeswoman Domenica Giovannini said Monday that the owner, Moore, has told the department that he is working with VRBO’s legal team and intends to take action against the renter.

She said this is the first incident involving gunfire or significant damage in a vacation rental in the past five years.

In 2010, a deck built without proper permits at an unpermitted vacation rental in the Guerneville area collapsed under a crowd of young people partying. A teen girl was injured.

The incident prompted Sonoma County officials to tighten regulations and permitting of short-term vacation rentals.

Sheriff’s detectives were asking the public for help in identifying the shooting suspects.

“Our focus is on what is the crime, who committed the crime and putting together a good case to the district attorney for prosecution,” Wood said. “This is a challenge when you have a house party that clearly isn’t managed well and ended up in violence.”

Witnesses were asked to call detectives at 707-565-2185.

