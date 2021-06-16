More than 30,000 drivers paid triple in FasTrak's Golden Gate Bridge tolls

Double-check your bank account: A glitch with a FasTrak sensor at the Golden Gate Bridge has resulted in thousands of drivers being overcharged.

Per a KTVU report, 32,000 drivers paid triple the usual fee driving through Golden Gate Bridge over the past two months and entering through one specific toll lane.

Matt Eggers, an affected driver, told the Marin Independent Journal that he was charged over $23 for driving through the bridge in May. He told the paper he was promised a refund after reaching out to the agency in June.

FasTrak caught wind of the issue after receiving multiple complaints like Eggers', and put the kibosh on that lane's sensor. Those affected should also receive an automatic refund from FasTrak within the next four to six weeks, reports KTVU, though it is unclear how much will be refunded and how customers can request one.

John Goodwin, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, told SFGATE that FasTrak customers will be refunded either to their accounts, or through a check in the mail. They advise reaching out only if a refund does not come after the six-week timeframe.

Starting July, Golden Gate Bridge tolls will rise 35 cents to $8.05 for FasTrak commuters, and 45 cents to $9.05 for non-commuters, as part of a multi-year toll increase approved in 2019 by the bridge's board of directors.