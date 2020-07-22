Power failure affects more than 3,600 PG&E customers in east Petaluma

About 3,600 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in east Petaluma went without electricity Wednesday morning after a contractor damaged an underground power line.

PG&E sent crews to the area to assess the cause of the power failure, which began at 10:55 a.m. Electricity was restored to all customers by 1:05 p.m.

It was determined a contractor not associated with PG&E struck an underground power line with construction equipment near East Washington Street and Highway 101, utility spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

Petaluma police alerted residents about the electrical outage, and there were no related problems reported.

“We’re investigating how this could have happened, but it’s a good reminder to always call 811 before any construction jobs,” Contreras said. “The utilities will mark the location of the underground lines to help avoid a strike.”

A PG&E map shows the affected areas in Petaluma, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (PGE.com)

