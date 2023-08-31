More than 4,100 PG&E customers in Sebastopol without power

More than 4,100 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers around Sebastopol are without power Thursday due to two separate failures.

The most recent power failure began about 11 a.m. and is expected to last until about 3:45 p.m.

The 4,025 customers affected are located in downtown Sebastopol and in multiple residences around State Route 116 and Bloomfield Road, according to the PG&E outage center map.

PG&E is still assessing the outage’s cause.

About 104 PG&E customers west of downtown experienced a separate outage, caused by an equipment issue, since about 6:35 a.m. Power is expected to be return about 5 p.m. Thursday.

