More than 4,100 PG&E customers in Sebastopol without power
More than 4,100 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers around Sebastopol are without power Thursday due to two separate failures.
The most recent power failure began about 11 a.m. and is expected to last until about 3:45 p.m.
The 4,025 customers affected are located in downtown Sebastopol and in multiple residences around State Route 116 and Bloomfield Road, according to the PG&E outage center map.
PG&E is still assessing the outage’s cause.
About 104 PG&E customers west of downtown experienced a separate outage, caused by an equipment issue, since about 6:35 a.m. Power is expected to be return about 5 p.m. Thursday.
You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: