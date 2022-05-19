More than 75% of long COVID patients not hospitalized for initial illness, study finds

More than three-quarters of Americans diagnosed with long COVID were not sick enough to be hospitalized for their initial infection, a new analysis of tens of thousands of private insurance claims reported Wednesday.

The researchers analyzed data from the first few months after doctors began using a special diagnostic code for the condition that was created last year. The results paint a sobering picture of long COVID’s serious and ongoing impact on people’s health and the U.S. health care system.

Long COVID, a complex constellation of lingering or new post-infection symptoms that can last for months or longer, has become one of the most daunting legacies of the pandemic. Estimates of how many people may ultimately be affected have ranged from 10-30% of infected adults; a recent report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that between 7.7 million and 23 million people in the United States could have developed long COVID. But much remains unclear about the prevalence, causes, treatment and consequences of the condition.

The new study adds to a growing body of evidence that, while patients who have been hospitalized are at greater risk for long COVID, people with mild or moderate initial coronavirus infections — who make up the vast majority of coronavirus patients — can still experience debilitating post-COVID symptoms including breathing problems, extreme fatigue, and cognitive and memory issues.

The analysis, based on what the report calls the largest database of private health insurance claims in the United States, found 78,252 patients who were diagnosed with the new code from the International Classification of Diseases — diagnostic code U09.9 for “Post COVID-19 condition, unspecified” — between Oct. 1, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022.

The study, conducted by FAIR Health, a nonprofit organization that focuses on health care costs and insurance issues, found that 76% of the long COVID patients did not require hospitalization for their initial coronavirus infection.

Another striking finding was that while two-thirds of the patients had preexisting health conditions in their medical records, nearly one-third did not.