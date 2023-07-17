A Windsor man was arrested this past week after authorities, armed with a search warrant, searched his residence and found multiple pounds of drugs, some of which were within reach of two elementary school-aged children, police said.

Adan Valencia-Velazquez, 35, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of selling a controlled substance and narcotics and suspected child endangerment.

He is being held without bail.

Santa Rosa Police Department detectives searched the man’s home in the 6600 block of Andrew Way Wednesday afternoon after identifying him as a potential cocaine dealer during a monthlong investigation, Sgt. Kevin Naugle said in a news release.

About 3:30 p.m., police knocked on the man’s door and saw a plastic shopping bag being thrown over a rear fence on the property.

Detectives later discovered the bag had about 4.4 pounds of suspected cocaine.

In the residence, they also found items used in drug sales and about 5 pounds of suspected meth in an unlocked closet. The drugs were kept in a place that was almost 2 feet off the floor, which police determined was well within the reach of the two children in the home.

