More than a million California stimulus payments released last week

More than 1.2 million California stimulus payments, worth almost $890 million, went out on Oct. 15, the California Franchise Tax Board told SFGATE.

Nearly half of Golden State Stimulus II payments have been released now. It's estimated that about 9 million Californians qualify, but that number could change.

The most recent batch saw 412,000 direct deposit payments and 819,000 paper checks released, the Tax Board said.

The next batch of paper checks will be mailed on Nov. 1, while direct deposits will be sent shortly thereafter.

Oct. 15 was the last day for Californians to file their tax returns to qualify for the stimulus payments. The Tax Board determines eligibility for the payments based off tax returns.

The Tax Board said it could not release the payments all at once due to a series of constraints, including "the state's ability to validate eligibility, protect against fraud and issue GSS II payments simultaneously with other mandatory disbursements," it said.

The state also has "various processing constraints, including printing and mailing," the Tax Board added.

Wondering how much you'll receive? The Franchise Tax Board has a handy tool on its website that helps you determine the amount.

Generally, if you qualified for the first Golden State Stimulus payment and claimed a credit of one or more dependents, you'll receive $500. If you did not qualify for that stimulus payment and did not claim a credit of one or more dependents, you'll receive $600. If you did not qualify for that stimulus and claimed one or more dependents, you could receive $1,100. Lastly, if you qualified for the stimulus and did not claim a credit for one or more dependents, you do not qualify for the second stimulus payment.

The funds were drawn from federal recovery funds and California's budget surplus. Newsom said about two-thirds of residents will be eligible for the $600 payments. Those with children will receive an additional $500.