More thunder and lightning on its way to North Bay

– Close windows and doors in the morning before the day starts to heat up.

– Turn off unnecessary lights, and unplug phone chargers, power strips and other equipment when not in use.

– Postpone use of major appliances, including the oven and dishwasher until cooler times of the day. Run your dishwasher and clothes washer only when full. Wash clothes in cold water. Clean or replace dirty filters. Turn your water heater down to 120° or the "normal" setting.

– Set you thermostat to 78 degrees or higher between 3-10 p.m. Pre-cool your home by running air conditioning in the early part of the day, when it is more efficient.

California is in the grip of a historic heat wave that has strained the state’s electricity grids beyond capacity. Widespread, rolling blackouts are ongoing, but could be prevented if enough residents follow state guidance issued in recent days:

The North Bay escaped another wild night of lightning and thunderstorms overnight Sunday, but smaller storms are headed this way and expected to arrive Monday.

The highest likelihood of any thunderstorms is before 11 a.m., the National Weather Service forecast shows, but may extend into early afternoon. Thunder was being reported throughout the county between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The first wave of dry lightning hit mostly east of Santa Rosa, and Cal Fire crews were battling a vegetation fire in Napa County that may have started with a lightning strike.

The fire, off Hennessey Ridge Road, had spread to about 20 acres by 9:30 a.m.

Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander said it started around 6:40 a.m. and wasn’t threatening structures. No evacuations had been ordered, but residents from a handful of homes on Hennessey Ridge were seen leaving early Monday.

In Santa Rosa Monday morning, some locations even reported hail. In neighborhoods near the historic McDonald Mansion, marble-sized hail fell for about 10 minutes around 8 a.m.

By 9 a.m., the weather service said rainfall amounted to only hundredths of an inch in Sonoma County.

Though the storm cells will bring thunder claps and some lightning, it is “very unlikely (to be) as intense” as early Sunday morning, the service said.

Several cells were moving northward Monday morning, weather radar showed, and some were producing lightning and thunder off the San Mateo coast headed toward the North Bay.

Emergency dispatchers in Sonoma County reported no problems related to wind or weather overnight Sunday.

“We haven’t gotten a single call yet,” said Redcom dispatcher Heather Underberg. “But we’re ready for later. We’ve been monitoring the weather. We’re prepped and ready.”

By mid-morning, lightning had caused a few small fires, mostly trees, which were doused quickly, dispatchers said.

First responders fielded a huge volume of calls early Sunday morning when thunderstorms brought high winds and lightning throughout the North Bay. Trees were downed throughout the county.

Following showers and thunderstorms this morning, it should become partly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Winds should be minimal, reaching 7 mph by evening.

Though most llarge power outages over the weekend had been resolved, Windsor Unified Schools canceled classes scheduled for Monday.

“As you may know, there are multiple power outages in the Windsor area,” said an email sent to parents Sunday by Superintendent Jeremy Decker. “PG&E is working now, and currently estimates restoration by noon tomorrow...Therefore, there will be no classes Monday.”

Classes were to resume Tuesday, the email said.

Monday’s watchfulness over weather, fires and power outages comes on the heels of storms that pelted Sonoma County and a wide swath of the Bay Area early Sunday, creating a rare lightning storm that knocked out power to thousands and heightened the nerves of fire danger, all while in a stifling heat wave.

Fire crews doused dozens of small fires ignited by the storm in the north, south and east reaches of the Bay Area.

The weather service issued a red flag warning for dangerous fire conditions overnight, extending the warning until 11 a.m. Monday.

A heat advisory remained in effect until 9 p.m. Monday.

There were 25 of power outages affecting 482 customers remaining in Santa Rosa around 9 a.m. Most involved less than 50 customers out.

A cluster of small outages year the Sonoma County airport were caused by a transformer problem, PG&E said, and it was undetermined when those approximately 100 customers would have power restored.

Many customers in the small outages have been told not to expect electricity until 10 p.m. Monday, according to the PG&E website.

The heat is expected to stick around the North Bay all week with Tuesday’s forecast high of 102 the tops. The rest of the week highs should be in the 90s with clear skies.

The state’s electricity grid operator has warned of statewide, rolling blackouts through Wednesday as electricity use surges in the heatwave. The agency urged residents to reduce energy consumption as much as possible.

With temperatures expected well into the triple digits in many areas, there will not be sufficient energy to meet demand across the state, according to the California Independent System Operator, a nonprofit corporation that manages the state’s $9 billion electricity market. It called rolling outages “likely” in a Sunday news release.

That comes after rolling blackouts Friday cut power to 42,400 Sonoma County customers Friday.

Cooling centers open Monday and Tuesday In Santa Rosa at the Rincon Valley Library on Montecito Boulevard and the Salvation Army Senior Center on Pierce Street. Food is not permitted at the library location. Ready-to-eat items are allowed at the Pierce center. Sonoma County will open cooling centers Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cloverdale Senior Center on Main Street and the Sonoma Veterans Building on First Street West. Anyone entering the facilities will be subject to a coronavirus screen, the county said, including temperature checks. Immigrants are welcome and safe at all of the centers and identification will not be requested.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.