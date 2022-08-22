More trigger bans loom as 1 in 3 women lose most abortion access post-Roe

Two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, about 20.9 million women have lost access to nearly all elective abortions in their home states, and a slate of strict new trigger laws expected to take effect in the coming days will shut out even more.

Texas, Tennessee and Idaho all have existing restrictions on abortion, but the laws slated to begin Thursday will either outlaw the procedure entirely or heighten penalties for doctors who perform an abortion, contributing to a seismic shift in who can access abortion in their home states.

At least 11 other states have banned most abortions, prohibiting the procedure with narrow exceptions from the time of conception or after fetal cardiac activity is detected, at around six weeks of pregnancy, with legislation known as "heartbeat" laws. Five more states have similar bans temporarily blocked by the courts. If those injunctions are lifted, abortion could soon be inaccessible for millions more - in total, 36% of U.S. women between the ages of 15 and 44 would be largely unable to obtain an elective abortion in the state where they live.

The rapid pace of change has shocked even the closest observers.

"I just thought there would be a little more time to help providers and patients cope with these changes," said Elizabeth Nash, who tracks abortion legislation in the states for the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit research center that supports abortion rights. "It was very clear that that sort of grace period was not going to be provided."

Advocates and doctors in favor of abortion rights fear that the newest trigger laws - which in Texas will carry a potential life sentence for doctors who perform an abortion - will have a chilling effect on helping people who either need an abortion because they are facing life-threatening complications or are trying to travel and get one elsewhere. The stiffer laws come as patients and providers navigate a confusing tangle of policies amid ongoing legal challenges that at times have made abortion accessible one day and completely illegal the next. Even more changes are on the horizon as lawmakers in South Carolina and West Virginia consider new bills during special legislative sessions.

Patients in states such as Tennessee have rushed in recent days to try to make last-minute appointments before they lose access to abortion completely - some only to be turned away, ineligible for an abortion because of the state's "heartbeat" law.

Kaydria, a 28-year-old from Jackson, Mississippi, started researching the changing abortion laws as soon as she found out she was pregnant in mid-August. With abortion already banned in her home state, she decided to drive three hours to Memphis.

She knew she'd have to hurry: On Aug. 25, all elective abortions would be banned there, too.

"I needed to go ahead and take care of it," said Kaydria, who spoke on the condition that only her first name be used to protect her privacy. "I knew I didn't have time."

Roughly 14 states have bans outlawing most abortions, with varying exemptions and penalties for doctors. In all, nearly 21 million - about 1 in 3 girls and women in the United States between the ages of 15 and 44 - have lost access to the procedure, according to U.S. census data.

The states that bar abortion from conception tend to be located in the South and the Midwest, including Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Oklahoma. Wisconsin has conflicting laws that leave the legality of abortion uncertain, but clinics stopped providing abortions in the state after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, effectively ending abortion within its borders. Georgia, Idaho, Ohio and Tennessee have bans that begin when fetal cardiac activity can be detected, which can occur before many people realize they are pregnant.

"This has been fast-moving and frightening," said Melissa Grant, chief operations officer for Carafem, which operates abortion clinics in several states including Tennessee, Georgia, Illinois and the D.C. region.

Antiabortion advocates were jubilant after the high court overturned Roe and are now setting their sights on building on their victory, including measures that would prevent out-of-state travel, remove exemptions for victims of sexual assault and provide legal rights for fetuses.

"When you say, 'Hey, we want to protect all of our unborn residents,' you want to make sure that that is effective," said Peter Breen, the vice president and senior counsel for the Thomas More Society, a conservative legal organization aiming to help state GOP lawmakers enact further restrictions.

Millions more live in states where abortion access is uncertain as legal challenges wind their way through the courts and lawmakers consider passing new laws. In some states, abortion access has changed day by day as courts have repeatedly blocked and unblocked bans.