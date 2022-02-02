More unexplained shaking, rattling baffles San Diego

A mysterious boom has shaken up San Diego, once again leaving residents perplexed.

A shock wave rattled homes from Poway to San Carlos about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, KNSD reported.

The mysterious boom followed similar incidents in the Southern California community in February, March, June and December 2021, McClatchy News reported.

The latest mysterious boom, or booms, sent residents flocking to social media for answers.

"Another mysterious boom in San Diego," read one Twitter post.

"Something (sonic boom maybe?) rattled houses from the coast out to El Cajon today and people in San Diego are just like, meh, another Tuesday," read another post.

"One of the awesome things about San Diego is that when your whole house shakes, it isn't always clear if it is an earthquake or a sonic boom from some fast-moving bit of, um, lethal aid," one person wrote on Twitter.

"Was that just an earthquake?" asked another Twitter post. "N County San Diego sounded like someone started a Harley then boom, the house shook. That was a weird one."

A 2.6-magnitude quake struck at 2:30 p.m. near Maneadero in Baja California, about 130 miles south of San Diego, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, but no other seismic activity has been reported in the area at that time.

Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego, had issued a noise advisory for artillery and mortar fire during training exercises from 6 a.m. to midnight Tuesday, KSWB reported.

"There was artillery and mortar training scheduled for the entirety of this week, however, I do not have any information of any 'mysterious booms and rattling' from those exercises at this time," base spokesman 2nd Lt. Robert C. Nanna told KNSD.