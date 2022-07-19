More women are seeking sterilization since Roe v. Wade was overturned

On the morning of May 3, Abby C. burst into tears when she learned a that leaked draft opinion signaled the U.S. Supreme Court would likely overturn Roe v. Wade.

Before getting out of bed, the 23-year-old booked a consultation to begin the process of getting sterilized. Abby, who did not want to use her last name for privacy reasons, said her previous gynecologist had dismissed her requests, citing her age. But with the leaked opinion throwing the future of reproductive rights into jeopardy, Abby stood firm in her decision.

"I ended up telling her, this is the option I want," Abby said. "This is the only answer for me."

It wasn't until after she woke up from the procedure — a bilateral salpingectomy, in which her fallopian tubes were removed — that she felt relief.

Following the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned the once constitutionally protected right to an abortion, young women and others across the country have increasingly requested sterilization, according to obstetrician-gynecologists who have seen an uptick in Arizona, North Carolina, Texas and Florida.

Dr. Diana N. Contreras, chief healthcare officer of Planned Parenthood, said after the Supreme Court's decision, the organization saw a huge spike in traffic to its web pages explaining how an individual can get a vasectomy or sterilized.

In interviews, women who are planning to remain child-free said they pushed up their timeline to get sterilized. Others said the Supreme Court decision made them consider sterilization more seriously, out of concern that reproductive rights would be continually stripped.

In San Antonio, Dr. Michelle Muldrow said the number of women coming into Innovative Women's OB-GYN requesting sterilization is unlike anything she has seen.

"I've had more consultations for sterilizations in volume per patient load than I've ever had in my career," Muldrow said Wednesday. While she used to see a couple of patients for sterilization every now and then, she now conducts consultations daily.

"Never before have I seen so many women in such a panic or state of anxiety about their bodies and their reproductive rights," Muldrow said. "They feel like this is their only option."

Dr. Kavita Shah Arora, an OB-GYN in North Carolina and ethics committee chair for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said she has noticed "a dramatic increase" in the number of women requesting sterilization both in her own practice and in conversations with colleagues across the country.

One of her recent patients, who already has children, was previously unsure about permanent contraception, she said.

"The Dobbs decision pushed her over the edge to scheduling the surgery as she wanted to retain bodily autonomy and have independence over her decision-making," Shah Arora said.

Many women said that opting for sterilization was their way of retaining control at a time when they feared lawmakers would continue to chip away at reproductive rights, including contraceptives and sterilization.

But the procedure is not always easy to secure. It has a long, complex history in the United States. Historically, women, often from marginalized groups, have been forcibly sterilized without their knowledge. Because of that, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends an ethical approach with patients, while also taking precautions against "coercive or otherwise unjust uses."

Sometimes young women, especially those in their 20s who are unmarried and without children, face pushback from healthcare providers who strongly discourage the procedure out of fear that the patients might change their minds in the future. A 1999 study found patients under 30 reported a higher rate of feeling regret after the surgery.

OB-GYNs say their job is to make patients feel respected while ensuring they make informed choices and understand the risks and benefits, Muldrow said.

"If someone's been thinking about it long enough and decided upon it, we have to respect that," said Muldrow, who can be found on a list circulating online of healthcare providers who are willing to perform tubal ligations on younger patients, no matter their marital status. She's had patients in their early 20s cry with relief when she approved their requests.

It used to be that the more common sterilization method was tubal ligation, a procedure in which the fallopian tubes are blocked, burned, cut or tied. While doctors still perform the procedure, the current standard calls for a bilateral salpingectomy, in which the fallopian tubes are entirely removed.

Dr. Melodie Zamora, an OB-GYN in San Antonio, said the dynamic of the conversations has shifted in recent weeks among her patients. Texas has long had restrictions on abortion, but the ban is forcing patients "to think about the extreme."