Mortuaries fill, hospitals clog in rural California towns with low vaccination rates

In Crescent City, the mortuary is filled beyond capacity and needs a refrigerated truck to hold bodies. The small hospital is so full that it is lining up helicopters to fly COVID-19 patients out of remote Del Norte County. So many employees are out with coronavirus infections that businesses have closed.

Deaths in Del Norte County from COVID-19 have more than doubled in recent weeks, from 10 on Aug. 15 to 22 on Friday. Four people died in a single day, officials said.

A year and a half into the pandemic — and eight months since highly effective vaccines became available — COVID-19 is surging across rural California, where inoculation rates are low, more intensely than it ever has before.

Del Norte County health officials believe there is an undercount in the number of people who have died from COVID-19 and that some never made it to the hospital. The coroner is investigating.

"This has been our worst fear," State Sen. Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg), who represents seven counties stretching from Marin to Del Norte, told The Times. "We saw significant surges in urban areas in this state early on. Now, rural California is the epicenter for this pandemic."

Health officials and hospital administrators have long feared a coronavirus surge in vast, sparsely populated Northern California, where there was already a shortage of doctors and where an emergency from trauma or illness can mean an hours-long drive to the nearest medical facility.

In August, nine Northern California counties have seen more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic: Amador, Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino, Placer, Plumas, Shasta and Tuolumne.

In the state's conservative northern reaches, health officials have battled against widespread distrust of the vaccines, skepticism about the virus and anger over mask mandates and lockdowns. The region's dramatic spike in cases attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant mirrors what is happening across the country in states that supported President Trump, who acknowledged that he deliberately downplayed the danger of the coronavirus early last year.

"We have spent too much time fighting each other and not fighting the virus," McGuire said. "Unfortunately, politics has ruled the day. We need the public's health to come first."

Perhaps nowhere in California is the disaster more acute than in Del Norte County in the remote northwest corner, where the redwood forest meets the sea. Cumulative coronavirus cases have more than doubled over the last three months, from 1,380 confirmed on May 10 to 2,805on Friday. At least 70 cases were confirmed Thursday alone.

The county of 27,800 people has one hospital, the 49-bed Sutter Coast Hospital in Crescent City. The next-closest in California is a 90-minute drive south in Humboldt County — over a stretch of Highway 101 called Last Chance Grade that is crumbling into the sea.

The state has sent extra doctors, nurses, X-ray technicians and respiratory therapists to the overwhelmed Sutter Coast Hospital, and 40 ventilators have been ordered, McGuire said.

Typically during this time of year, there are 20 to 25 patients at Sutter Coast, Chief Executive Mitch Hanna said during a virtual town hall Thursday night. That day, there were 36 patients, 22 with COVID-19. Eight of the nine beds in the intensive care unit were full, Hanna said. The hospital has been modifying other units to make room for additional ICU patients. Two tents stand outside: one for triage; the other, filled with beds, for surge capacity. Non-emergency surgeries are being postponed.

Like many facilities in rural regions, where it can be hard to recruit professionals, Sutter Coast struggled with staffing shortages even before the pandemic. Now, Hanna said, that deficit is exacerbated by doctors and nurses falling ill with the virus.

"They're tired," Hanna said of the staff. "Many of them are pulling double shifts and lots of overtime." He does not expect the surge to peak for two to four weeks.

On average, Hanna said, 83% of the hospital's new COVID-19 patients have been unvaccinated. In Del Norte County, 35.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, compared with 56.3% of all Californians, according to The Times' vaccine tracker.

Earlier this month, more than 100 doctors in Del Norte and neighboring Humboldt County signed a letter pleading for residents to get vaccinated.

"As your physicians, and as the people with whom you have worked, played, laughed and cried, we must admit we are tired," it said. "We will keep working, of course. But we are tired. We are tired of the suffering, pain and death that can be avoided by getting vaccinated."