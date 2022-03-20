Moscow demands YouTube unblock Russian state-funded media

MOSCOW — Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor demanded on Saturday that YouTube unblock dozens of state-funded media channels.

Roskomnadzor threatened "technical interference" if the channels were not restored, in what was interpreted as a hint that YouTube could be banned from the Russian internet if Moscow's demands are not met.

Russia has previously taken action against Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The video sharing platform, which is owned by Google, started blocking access globally to the Russian channels in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

YouTube said on March 1 that the channels had violated its policy prohibiting "content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events."

Moscow's media, for example, did not describe the reports on the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a war, but as a "special military operation to liberate the Russian-speaking population from Ukrainian nationalist forces."

The outlets RT and Sputnik were first blocked in Europe. Then, days later, they were started being banned around the world.

The number of affected channels has expanded to 54 and include TV stations with large audiences such as RBK, NTW and TNT, as well as Russian radio stations and news agencies.

Roskomnadzor said in a statement on Saturday it sent written demands to Google to "end discrimination" and to ensure free access to information for all YouTube users.