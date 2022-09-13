Mosquito Fire erupts again near Foresthill after crews made ‘great strides’ in containment

The Mosquito Fire erupted again on Tuesday afternoon, spreading toward parts of Placer County that have been under mandatory evacuation orders since the middle of last week when the wildfire made its first explosive, destructive run.

Another huge pyrocumulus plume of smoke materialized within a matter of minutes, seen on AlertWildfire Network cameras near Todd Valley and Foresthill beginning around 2:15 p.m.

The fire was rapidly spreading toward the north just before 3 p.m. amid the sudden, major flare-up.

Todd Valley and Foresthill, towns in the Northern California foothills east of Sacramento, have been under mandatory evacuation orders since last week, during the wildfire’s initial sprint.

The fire had been relatively tame over the weekend and on Monday amid calming weather conditions, but gustier winds developed midday Tuesday.

Officials on Tuesday morning had reported steady progress containing the Mosquito Fire, which is burning in Placer and El Dorado counties, with officials reporting “great strides” in containment on some sections of the fire.

Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday morning reported the fire at 49,761 acres (78 square miles) with 18% containment, up from 10% containment Monday morning.

Nearly 2,700 personnel are now assigned to the fire, which started Sept. 6 near Mosquito Road and Oxbow Reservoir inside Tahoe National Forest, in the Northern California foothills east of Sacramento.

The blaze has destroyed at least 46 structures, including homes. Damage assessment is ongoing, Cal Fire says.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office just after 2 p.m. Tuesday ordered a new mandatory evacuation order for Stumpy Meadows, a sparsely populated campground area east of Quintette.

Evacuation centers have been established at Sierra College, 5100 Sierra College Blvd. in Rocklin; the Cameron Park Services District, 2502 Country Club Drive in Cameron Park; and Green Valley Community Church, 3500 Missouri Flat Road in Placerville. The Cameron Park site is an overnight shelter.

The Mosquito Fire, which grew furiously in its first few days and created a large pyrocumulus smoke cloud that could be seen from the Bay Area last week, on Thursday jumped the Middle Fork of the American River, spreading south from Placer County into El Dorado County.

The jump prompted evacuation orders for the communities of Georgetown, Volcanoville and Quintette, all of which remain under mandatory evacuation orders as of Tuesday morning. The Foresthill, Michigan Bluff and Todd Valley areas in Placer County also remain evacuated.

In all, fire officials say 11,260 people remain under evacuation orders, with more than 5,800 structures still threatened. No injuries have been reported in the blaze.

Fire crews on Monday built containment lines in the Michigan Bluff area and along the Foresthill Road corridor, and are also working to pen in the fire’s southern flank to secure structures in Volcanoville and Quintette. Some homes were destroyed by flames last week in Volcanoville, during a roughly 5,000-acre initial run into El Dorado County that included spot fires on Volcanoville Road.

Calmer weather has helped moderate behavior on the Mosquito Fire since the weekend, but smoke, dry conditions and shifts in the wind have created some challenges. Heavy smoke has hindered air operations, including aircraft used to map the size of the fire.

An incoming, weak weather system was expected to clear out a smoke inversion layer, which would “provide the fire with more available oxygen for active burning,” Cal Fire and the Forest Service said in Tuesday morning’s incident update. That appears to have happened early Tuesday afternoon with the flare-up.

Cal Fire overnight was able to use a night-flying helicopter to assist with water drops, a resource made newly available last year in Northern California, where it was first used to fight the Caldor Fire, which also burned in El Dorado County.

Wind patterns, including the Delta breeze, have helped clear smoke out of the Sacramento region. A federal air quality map as of Tuesday morning showed some of the worst air pollution concentrated in Nevada County and in parts of Placer County north of Auburn, including Foresthill, Grass Valley and Nevada City.

Placer County health officials have extended a local air quality advisory through Friday, advising the public to avoid outdoor activity due to Mosquito Fire smoke.

Air pollution was minimal as of Tuesday morning in Sacramento County and the Roseville area, and “moderate” near Placerville. None of California was marked with “very unhealthy” or “hazardous” air quality conditions, according to the federal map.

Updates on other wildfires

▪ The Dutch Fire, a new vegetation fire in Placer County, ignited early Tuesday afternoon near Dutch Flat quickly spread to at least 15 acres. Evacuations were ordered for neighborhoods in the Dutch Flat area just north of Interstate 80, and I-80 was closed in both directions as crews battled the blaze.

▪ The Mill Fire, burning near Weed in Siskiyou County since Sept. 2, has burned 3,935 acres (6.1 square miles) and was reported 100% contained as of Monday evening. Fire growth has been minimal for days, and crews continue to mop up as the post-fire response begins. All remaining evacuations were lifted Monday, Cal Fire said. Two civilians were killed in the blaze.

▪ The Mountain Fire, burning east of Gazelle in Siskiyou County, has charred 13,359 acres (20.9 square miles) since starting Sept. 2 several miles west of the Mill Fire. It was 65% contained, firefighters said in a Tuesday morning update, with no overnight growth observed. Seventy-five people remain under evacuation orders.

▪ The Fairview Fire, which has torched 28,307 acres (44.2 square miles) in Riverside County over the past week, is 62% contained. The remnants of Hurricane Kay helped firefighters. “Ample moisture” on Monday night helped humidity recovery, stalling fire growth, Cal Fire officials wrote Tuesday morning. The fire has killed two people, injured one and destroyed at least 21 structures, as well as more than a dozen outbuildings.