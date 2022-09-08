Mosquito Fire in Northern California threatening critical infrastructure

The raging Mosquito Fire in Placer County grew by thousands of acres Wednesday, threatening homes and sending smoke billowing across large swaths of Northern California.

Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service on Thursday morning reported the fire at 6,870 acres, nearly 11 square miles, with 0% containment.

The Mosquito Fire is threatening just over 1,000 structures including critical infrastructure, Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said. Infrastructure at risk included the Sugar Pine Dam, Placer County Water Agency’s pump station and dam, large power lines, the Ralston hydroelectric powerhouse and cellphone towers.

The wildfire, one of several major blazes burning amid a record-smashing September heat wave that has descended on drought-ridden California, is burning in critically dry brush and timber, fire officials said.

The blaze displayed “extreme” behavior all day Wednesday and more than quadrupled in size over the course of the day, fire authorities said in incident reports, after igniting Tuesday evening in steep terrain near the Oxbow Reservoir at Tahoe National Forest, quickly spreading northwest toward Foresthill.

Foresthill, a town of roughly 1,500 people, was ordered by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate midday Wednesday, along with immediately surrounding communities in Placer County. Parts of Volcanoville in El Dorado County were also placed under mandatory evacuation orders.

An evacuation center remains open at Bell Road Baptist Church, 77 Bell Road, Auburn. A temporary center set up Wednesday at the Cool Community Church in El Dorado County closed that evening, officials said.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. in a filing to state regulators Thursday morning said “electrical activity occurred close in time to the report time of the fire” on one of its transmission poles near Oxbow Reservoir.

“The (Forest Service) has placed caution tape around the base of a PG&E transmission pole (60Kv),” PG&E officials wrote in a filing to the California Public Utilities Commission. “Thus far, PG&E has observed no damage or abnormal conditions to the pole or our facilities near OxBow Reservoir, has not observed down conductor in the area or any vegetation related issues.”

The utility company, which has been ruled criminally responsible for sparking the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise and whose equipment was determined as the cause of last year’s nearly million-acre Dixie Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills, wrote that it submitted Thursday’s filing “out of an abundance of caution,” as the electrical incident “involves an event that may meet the property damage reporting requirements.”

The Mosquito Fire’s cause remains under investigation by Cal Fire and the Forest Service.

Crews are “aware of structure damage in the Michigan Bluff area” near Foresthill, according to Cal Fire’s Thursday morning incident report, but the extent of damage was not immediately clear. Damage inspections have not been conducted due to unsafe conditions, Cal Fire said.

About 1,700 personnel are assigned to the fire, Cal Fire said.

The Mosquito Fire throughout most of Wednesday produced a pyrocumulus cloud — a towering smoke plume similar in appearance to a volcanic explosion. The plume could be seen from the Sacramento area, other neighboring Northern California counties and parts of western Nevada.

By Thursday morning, hazy skies settled over Sacramento as winds blew smoke into the region.

Air pollution was recorded at “hazardous” levels above AQI 200 as of 9 a.m. in parts of Placer, El Dorado and Sacramento counties, including Folsom, El Dorado Hills, Granite Bay, Orangevale, El Dorado Hills and Cameron Park, according to an online air quality map from the Environmental Protection Agency. Pollution reached “very unhealthy” levels near Auburn, Newcastle and Penryn, and “unhealthy” levels near Roseville, Carmichael, Citrus Heights and Rancho Cordova.

Air quality remained in the “moderate” level within Sacramento city limits, according to the map.

Heavy smoke was also expected to blow east toward Lake Tahoe, according to the National Weather Service.

The Forest Service on Wednesday evening announced that a large portion of Tahoe National Forest, including the French Meadows Reservoir and the popular Western States Trail, will be closed to the public through at least the end of 2022.

The closed trail is the site of the annual Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run, which starts in Olympic Valley and ends in Auburn. The race was run in June this year.

Barnes Fire in Modoc County

A blaze that sparked Wednesday in Modoc County, the Barnes Fire grew to 1,621 acres.