Mosquito fire jumps American River, burns into Northern California's El Dorado County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Mosquito fire jumped the Middle Fork of the American River on Thursday, thrusting south into El Dorado County while continuing to burn near the Placer County community of Foresthill.

Evacuation orders have been in place since Wednesday morning for the Volcanoville area and Tunnel Hill areas of El Dorado County, and were expanded Thursday afternoon to include the Quintette, Bald Mountain, Grey Eagle Hill and Battle Hill areas.

An evacuation warning was issued just after 2:30 p.m. Pacific time for all of Georgetown, a town of close to 3,000 people about 15 miles north of Placerville.

Crews were working shortly after 1:30 p.m. to de-energize power lines along Volcanoville Road after the fire became established on the El Dorado side of the river, according to radio dispatch traffic.

The fire has burned “several” structures in Volcanoville, according to dispatch audio shortly before 2:30 p.m. Firefighters were responding to spot fires on the south side of Volcanoville Road, radio traffic indicated.

Authorities are urging those in Vocanoville who have not yet done so to evacuate. Roughly 250 people live in Volcanoville and another 100 in Quintette.

“If you need extra time, consider leaving before an evacuation order is given,” the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post just after 1 p.m.

A temporary evacuation point reopened Thursday afternoon at Cool Community Church, 863 Cave Valley Road, Cool, after closing Wednesday evening, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. Evacuees can gather at the center along with domestic animals, except for birds, due to the risk of spreading avian flu.

All of Foresthill, a town of 1,500 people, and nearby communities including Michigan Bluff have been under mandatory evacuation orders from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office since midday Wednesday. Todd Valley, just west of Foresthill, was ordered to evacuate just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Foresthill Fire Protection District.

Placer County declared a local emergency for the Mosquito Fire at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Aircraft mapped the Mosquito Fire as of 1:30 p.m. at 8,625 acres, or more than 13 square miles, up from 6,870 acres in a 7 a.m. update from Cal Fire and the Forest Service. It is 0% contained.

The fire “is continuing to chunk west toward Foresthill, as well as burn actively to the northeast” in addition to spreading south across the river, Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer operations section chief Nolan Hale said in an afternoon video briefing.

The blaze grew by thousands of acres Wednesday, threatening homes and sending smoke billowing across large swaths of Northern California.

The Mosquito fire is threatening just over 1,000 structures including critical infrastructure, Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said. Infrastructure at risk included the Sugar Pine Dam, Placer County Water Agency’s pump station and dam, large power lines, the Ralston hydroelectric powerhouse and cellphone towers.

The wildfire, one of several major blazes burning amid a record-smashing September heat wave that has descended on drought-ridden California, is burning in critically dry brush and timber, fire officials said.

The blaze displayed “extreme” behavior all day Wednesday and more than quadrupled in size over the course of the day, fire authorities said in incident reports, after igniting Tuesday evening in steep terrain near the Oxbow Reservoir at Tahoe National Forest, quickly spreading northwest toward Foresthill.

Foresthill, a town of roughly 1,500 people, was ordered by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate midday Wednesday, along with immediately surrounding communities in Placer County. Parts of Volcanoville in El Dorado County were also placed under mandatory evacuation orders.

An evacuation center remains open at Bell Road Baptist Church, 77 Bell Road, Auburn.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. in a filing to state regulators Thursday morning said “electrical activity occurred close in time to the report time of the fire” on one of its transmission poles near Oxbow Reservoir.

“The (Forest Service) has placed caution tape around the base of a PG&E transmission pole (60Kv),” PG&E officials wrote in a filing to the California Public Utilities Commission. “Thus far, PG&E has observed no damage or abnormal conditions to the pole or our facilities near OxBow Reservoir, has not observed down conductor in the area or any vegetation related issues.”

The utility company, which has been ruled criminally responsible for sparking the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise and whose equipment was determined as the cause of last year’s nearly million-acre Dixie Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills, wrote that it submitted Thursday’s filing “out of an abundance of caution,” as the electrical incident “involves an event that may meet the property damage reporting requirements.”