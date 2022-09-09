Mosquito Fire made furious run overnight, burning homes in El Dorado, Placer counties

The explosive Mosquito Fire burning in the foothills east of Sacramento did not relent Thursday night, torching homes and forcing thousands of El Dorado County residents to flee.

The fire, which ignited Tuesday evening near the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County, has grown to at least 23,000 acres, Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said in an update just before 10 a.m. Friday. The Cal Fire unit said aircraft have had difficulty accurately mapping the fire’s perimeter due to heavy smoke.

The blaze has continued to erupt in size, up from 13,700 acres reported Thursday evening and 6,900 acres that morning.

The Mosquito Fire is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service.

Georgetown, Volcanoville, Bottle Hill and Quintette were all ordered to evacuate, joining the Placer County town of Foresthill, as the blaze jumped the Middle Fork of the American River that afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were also ordered for Todd Valley, just west of Foresthill in Placer County.

The wildfire on Thursday made a 5,000-acre run south into El Dorado County. Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit Chief Mike Blankenheim said the fire made “a hard uphill run” into Volcanoville before the wind pushed the flames east.

Blankenheim said structures were lost in Vocanoville, though the full extent of damage is unclear, as crews focus on getting the mammoth blaze under control.

Some 1,700 personnel were assigned to the blaze as of Thursday evening, according to Cal Fire. The Forest Service said more than 260 bulldozers are working the fire.

Sheriff’s officials just before 4 p.m. ordered the mandatory evacuation of Georgetown, a historic gold rush town of close to 3,000 people about 15 miles north of Placerville.

Areas including Garden Valley, Greenwood and parts of Cool remained under evacuation warnings Friday morning, meaning residents should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. Placer and El Dorado sheriff’s officials did not order any new evacuations overnight.

Evacuation centers have been established at Cameron Park Services District, 2502 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park; and at Bell Road Baptist Church, 77 Bell Road, Auburn. The Cameron Park center is an overnight shelter.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday evening declared a state of emergency for El Dorado and Placer counties due to the Mosquito Fire. The governor also declared a state of emergency for Fairview Fire in Riverside County.

Newsom announced Friday morning that the state secured a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to aid with fire suppression costs.

Residents flee raging wildfire

Roughly 250 people live in Volcanoville and another 100 in Quintette, both just south of the Middle Fork of the American River in El Dorado County.

Fred Marziano of Petaluma found out Friday his Volcanoville home had been spared after contacting a Bee reporter on Twitter and asking for information.

An RV, a vintage Mercedes-Benz, two steel shipping crates and a tiny home all survived when the Mosquito Fire roared up over the canyon Thursday afternoon and was hauled by a team of firefighters who dug a bulldozer between homes and ridgeline.

The fire came within 6 feet of the house but was halted by the dozer line.

“Oh, my God, this is amazing,” said Marziano, who has owned the property with his brother for 15 years, and who says he worked as a firefighter for four years and as a police officer for 30 years.

Forest Service firefighter Jason Miller said crews worked to save homes in the area for five hours Thursday afternoon and were working hard to save the Mercedes and a small outdoor shower at the home next door.

“We ended up putting a dozer line below the houses, and as the fire kept surging we had resourced staged on each house, saving the ones we could,” Miller said. “It was definitely a team effort.”

“We tried to save as much as we could.”

Firefighters were anticipating more flares up down the road, further west on Volcanoville, even if strong winds don’t materialize. The conditions are unpredictable, Miller said, keeping crews on their toes.

“The inversion’s set in right now,” Miller said, pointing to the sky on Thursday afternoon. “Give it a couple of hours and the winds pick up — that smoke lifts — and instability happens.”

Less than two hours later, that’s exactly what happened: winds whipped up again, pushing the fire over the 20,000-acre mark by midnight.

To evacuate Volcanoville, residents had to come down a paved one-lane road, and at one point had to cross a narrow one-lane bridge to get to Wentworth Springs Road. As the fire roared during the day’s high temperatures, there was a steady stream of vehicles, RVs and trucks pulling horse trailers on Highway 193 toward Highway 49.