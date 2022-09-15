Mosquito Fire map shows where homes were destroyed

As California's Mosquito Fire has torn through more than 50,000 acres, it has destroyed several dozen structures. Damage assessment teams are on the ground beginning to identify those homes and getting the information to the public.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office launched an interactive map this week that identifies damaged properties by address and with photos. You can find the map at bit.ly/3Lj4sGr.

The map is color coded and homes are either identified as destroyed, damaged or affected. The map also indicates properties that were not impacted. Photos are included for homes that were destroyed. Assessment teams are on the ground identifying damaged properties and continuously updating the map. "If you discover that your home address has not yet been assessed, check back periodically for additional assessment updates," the sheriff's office said.

The map on Tuesday morning showed several clusters of damaged and destroyed homes south of Oxbow Reservoir, which is where the fire first started on Sept. 6. Many of these properties are along along Volcanoville Road south of the Rubicon River.

The sheriff's office said it has been assessing damage in the Volcanoville, Georgetown and Quintette areas and will expand to other areas as it has becomes safe.

Officials have identified 46 destroyed and five damaged structures as of Tuesday morning. This number is expected to grow, especially after the fire blew up on Tuesday amid southwesterly winds. Videos shared by KCRA showed structures burning across the street from Foresthill High School.