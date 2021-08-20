Most Clearlake evacuations lifted in Cache fire as containment reaches 50%

Most evacuations due to the Cache fire in Clearlake have been lifted, with the exception of Dam Road, where majority of the destroyed and damaged homes were located, Lake County fire officials said Friday morning.

Jacqueline Snyder, chair of the Lake County Fire Board of Directors, said the road will likely be closed until at least 5 p.m. Sunday, due to extensive utility work, including tree trimming and electrical utility repairs.

Snyder said the blaze was 50% contained as of Friday morning, but that there is currently no active fire in the area. Percent containment describes the amount of constructed fire line that’s expected to keep the fire from spreading.

“Wind is down today compared to where it was yesterday. We’re expecting to have a really good day today and get things wrapped up here,” Snyder said, but she pointed out that things could change quickly.

Snyder said the fire remains at 83 acres, with 58 residences and more than 100 structures destroyed. She said Cal Fire will be doing its damage assessment Friday and more accurate information about the destruction will be available this evening.

The majority of the destroyed homes were in two mobile home parks on the south side of Dam Road, officials said. Another 10 to 15 homes on the north side of the road were also destroyed.

Creekside Mobile Home Park was destroyed and at least three units were destroyed at Cache Creek Mobile Home Park. Also destroyed was at least one building on property that separates the two mobile home parks.

Snyder said Pacific Gas & Electric crews were able to restore power to some of the area last night. Emergency crews are currently searching properties to make sure everyone got out safely.

“We have no reports of missing people at this point,” she said.

Lake Street is currently open in both the north and southbound directions, she said.

Screenshot of Cache fire map August 20, 2021.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.