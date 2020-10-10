Most homes burned by Glass fire outside Santa Rosa city limits

Cal Fire’s assessment of the Glass fire’s destruction across Sonoma and Napa counties was completed Friday, when tallies showed 646 single and multifamily homes and 356 commercial buildings were consumed by the blaze.

Of the homes, 338 were counted in Sonoma County and the remaining 308 were in Napa County, Cal Fire said.

A damage assessment map released by the city of Santa Rosa showed 30 destroyed buildings, indicating that the majority of the damage in Sonoma County was outside city limits.

Napa County was home to 343 of the commercial structures devoured by the Glass fire, while only 13 were tallied in Sonoma County.

The damage assessment totals were finalized Friday night, after cool weather and a layer of humid air helped firefighters stop the Glass fire from advancing further, Cal Fire spokesman Chris Valenzuela said.

By 7 p.m., the fire measured 67,484 acres and containment was 78%, up from 70% the night before, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters’ priority Friday was to extinguish smoldering tree stumps and hot coals within the Glass fire perimeter to prepare the area for reentry, Valenzuela said.

Ensuring firefighters’ hard-fought control over the fire persisted until the blaze was completely extinguished was another reason.

“We want to get all the ashes out in case we get some wind, in case we get some embers that blow over to the unburned area and it starts a new fire,” Valenzuela.

Weather forecasts on Friday put the Glass fire burn scar just out of reach of a passing storm from the Gulf of Alaska, Valenzuela added. Still, the cooler weather will help with mopping up the fire, he said.

While the air quality has improved in parts of the Bay Area, a Spare the Air Alert was extended through Saturday, meaning unhealthy air conditions caused by the Glass fire are expected to persist into the weekend.

Weather forecasters anticipate a warming trend will begin Sunday, with temperatures returning to normal seasonal highs in the 80s and 90s next week.

As firefighters continued to build containment over the Glass fire, authorities on Friday downgraded evacuation orders to warnings for some areas north of Calistoga near Mount St. Helena.

Warnings for surrounding areas as well as other parts of Napa County were also rescinded.

Highway 29 between Tubbs Lane in Napa County and the Lake County line was reopened, according to Caltrans.

Just over 1,430 firefighters and other personnel were assigned to the fire as of Friday night.

The Glass fire base camp at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds is expected to continue to dwindle in size as more firefighters are sent home, and will likely be shut Monday, leaving only the local Cal Fire unit to extinguish the rest of the blaze, Valenzuela said.

Full containment of the Glass fire is expected on Oct. 20, according to Cal Fire.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets. You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian