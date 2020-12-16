Most of California bans vacation stays, but travelers, lodgings aren't in line

Confused about whether it's OK to stay in a hotel or vacation rental under California's stricter stay-home rules? You aren't alone.

Our unscientific survey of more than 50 hotels, motels and other lodgings showed widely mixed results, with the order garnering stronger allegiance in Northern California, weaker in Southern California.

The governor's Dec. 3 order said lodgings in high-COVID areas of the state are open only to "essential workers" or people who must quarantine, not to vacationers. Still, many lodgings are leaving travelers to make their own decisions. And many travelers continue to scratch their heads or look for loopholes.

"Right now it's very much the honor system," California Hotel & Lodging Assn. spokesman Peter Hillan said of the order, which will last at least until Dec. 27 in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley and several days longer in other areas.

"We have work to do," Gov. Gavin Newsom told Californians on Tuesday, turning from a discussion of new vaccine shipments to emphasize the role of personal responsibility in fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

The hotel association's website tells hoteliers and innkeepers, "There is no requirement for a hotel to request any proof/documentation from an essential worker nor is there any single type of travel authorization for essential workers."

The association suggests that hoteliers alert potential guests to the new rules on their websites and explain the rules again before guests arrive, and perhaps again when they check in.

Are hotels and short-term rentals asking those questions? Are they turning away tourists?

To find out, we called, emailed and reviewed websites of more than 50 hotels and short-term rentals in areas from San Diego north to Lake Tahoe where the leisure travel ban is in place.

We described ourselves as "tourists," "leisure travelers" or "nonessential travelers" seeking lodging between Dec. 18 and 26. (We did not identify ourselves as reporters, so we have not identified any of the lodgings that seemed to defy or be unaware of the governor's order.)

The state Public Health Department said "essential" reasons for travel include "work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security."

The same agency said "nonessential" travel includes people on trips that are "considered tourism or recreational in nature."

Among hotels we contacted, many have updated their websites to link to the governor's order and allow travelers to decide which category they belong to.

• In the L.A. area and Ojai, six of the seven hotels we called acknowledged the rules but are leaving it up to travelers to decide whether they are entitled to book a room. "We're open for essential travelers; we don't define what that means for you," said one customer service operator. "That's for you to define." Only one, the Langham, Huntington, Pasadena, discouraged booking because of the rules.

• In San Diego, four of five Airbnb hosts said yes on Dec. 11 to a Christmas-week tourist visit, even though that violates the state order. The fifth host said he was closed for maintenance. (Airbnb's format invites visitors to "review COVID-19 travel restrictions before you book" but doesn't address California's severely limited lodging situation.)

• In Santa Barbara, three of five hotels on Dec. 14 were ready to book a guest despite the guest's status as a leisure traveler. Of the two that didn't accept bookings, one was temporarily closed (the Four Seasons Resort the Biltmore Santa Barbara ) and the other said, "We are no longer accepting reservations for that week."

• In Palm Springs, four hotels said they would allow a reservation to be made; one requires guests to sign a document saying they are essential workers. The Ace Hotel & Swim Club has "temporarily suspended" operations because of the state's stay-home order, according to its website. The city of Palm Springs initially said hotels could remain open to in-state visitors, but Monday clarified in an email that "short-term lodging is available to in-state travelers only if those travelers are traveling on essential business or for COVID-mitigation purposes."

• At Mammoth, Airbnb schedules on Dec. 11 showed that 18 of 20 Mammoth hosts were unavailable Dec. 20-27. That could mean they were complying with the state order by rejecting bookings or that they already had guests for those high-demand nights.

• In San Francisco, just one of five calls to hotels on Dec. 14 led to a booking. Two hotels were temporarily closed because of the pandemic. Another, the Fairmont, warned away nonessential travelers with a notice on its website. And at one hotel, the Phoenix Motel on Eddy Street, the reservation agent cautioned a caller, "Unfortunately it's for essential travel only."