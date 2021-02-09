Most Sonoma County residents want COVID-19 vaccine, survey says

The majority of Sonoma County residents want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Facebook user surveys conducted by Carnegie Mellon University’s Delphi Group.

About 89.6% of Facebook users in Sonoma County are willing to be vaccinated, while 79% of Californians want to take the shot.

Sonoma County also has the fourth highest percentage statewide, according to the surveys. Marin County has the highest percentage at 91.36%, followed by San Francisco at 90.95% and San Mateo at 90.3%.

In Napa County, 85.38% of residents surveyed said they’d be willing to take the shot. Results were not available for Mendocino or Lake counties.

Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, told the Sacramento Bee that 70% to 80% of the population needs to have COVID-19 antibodies to achieve herd immunity. He predicts the state could achieve herd immunity by the end of the summer.