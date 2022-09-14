Mother charged with murdering 3 children who drowned in Coney Island

NEW YORK — The mother of three children who drowned this week in Brooklyn was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in their deaths, one of the most horrific crimes against children in the city’s recent memory.

The New York City Police Department said the mother, Erin Merdy, 30, of Brooklyn was arrested days after the Monday deaths of the children, who were identified by the department and relatives as Zachary Merdy, 7; Liliana Merdy, 4; and Oliver Bondarev, 3 months old.

The medical examiner’s office in New York City ruled the deaths homicides by drowning Tuesday. An arraignment date for Merdy has not yet been set.

In a typical year, about a dozen children are killed in New York City in situations that police classify as “domestic.” In some of those cases, there turn out to be missed signs and missed chances to intervene.

On Monday, the police department received a call just before 2 a.m. urging them to check on Erin Merdy. A relative believed that her children were in danger, authorities said.

Officers found Merdy, barefoot and soaking wet on the boardwalk in Brighton Beach, about 90 minutes later on Monday, without her children, Kenneth Corey, the chief of department, said at a news conference that morning.

The police found the children 2 miles away about 4:30 a.m., unconscious on the shoreline at West 35th Street in Coney Island. The children were taken to Coney Island Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, Corey said.

On Wednesday, members of the police department’s 60th Precinct, who responded to the scene, thanked Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell in a Twitter post for supporting them in the days after the drowning.

In 2020, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the city’s Administration for Children’s Services found evidence to support a claim of neglect or abuse against Merdy. Details on the case were not available, and the agency said it could not discuss Merdy pending the outcome of its investigation of the deaths.

Derrick Merdy, Zachary’s father and Merdy’s ex-husband, said he fought for years to get custody of his son, and had called authorities multiple times about concerns over his welfare.