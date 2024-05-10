If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org .

The following resources can provide information on how to get help or manage a use disorder.

It was a year ago, give or take.

Jilli Iverson had in her hands a bundle of flowers, tied in an arrangement she had created.

This was her routine. A retired designer with a specialty in flowers, she always made her own bouquets.

The brisk walk from her car took her about 20 minutes, putting her among the redwoods and bay trees, passing under outstretched branches that during nesting season come alive with calls from egrets and herons.

But on this day, when she got to her destination — a bench on the west side of a small lake — there were two people already sitting there.

This was not unusual. The bench sits in a lush setting on the edge of the water. It marks a natural resting spot on a looping walk around the lake.

It draws people in.

So Iverson told the couple she was going to leave her bundle of flowers near the bench and come back later.

But the woman stopped her.

“Are you the mom?”

Remembering her boys

Yes, Iverson said, Ben and Sam are her boys.

It’s their names that are on the two plaques on the back of the bench on the western edge of Lake Benoist in Riverfront Regional Park in Healdsburg.

It’s to this bench that Iverson, without fail, brings a new bouquet of fresh flowers each week.

It’s the location of this bench that draws visitors, but it is also Iverson’s flowers, her devotion to simple gestures to remember her boys here.

Passersby inevitably notice the bouquets, carefully tied to the top of the bench.

But so, too, do they notice the two plaques affixed to the backrest.

Benjamin M. Bathen

We miss you, Daddy

Austin, Isabella, Adam & Kaylee

Fly high dragonfly

And the other.

Samuel M. Bathen-Iverson

When the trees are bare

of leaves, we’ll bring you

the sun and whisper a

sweet breeze. Mom & Dad.

Lost in the abyss

Iverson’s two sons are both are gone now. Both lost in the abyss of addiction.

But two, three times a week Iverson comes here to the bench that bears their names to remember them, to hold her pain and try to find peace within it.

Sometimes she talks to her boys. Often though, she ends up talking to strangers.

Some are regulars who have seen the flowers, read the plaques and wondered about Ben and Sam.

Others are simply curious.

Iverson is open. She will share her story, which is one marked by love and pain in the same moment, in the same breath.

Sometimes she’ll feel people recoil, uncomfortable in the presence of such loss. This is not a conversation they want to have.

That’s OK.

But other times, Iverson will recognize in others a pain she knows acutely. There is connection that can’t be explained to those who don’t know this kind of loss.

There was the man who lost his wife on Sept. 11, 2001, who with tears in his eyes told her he hadn’t cried in years.

Or the man who lost his sister to alcoholism.

Or the person whose sister is in the throes of addiction.

Iverson hears it all. She insists that these conversations, some painfully familiar, don’t open her wounds, but help her mend them.

“The bench has been the most healing thing for me,” she said.

It’s not over, and it may never be

It’s been a long road for Iverson. And she is the first person to say that it is not over. It might never be. Her loss has been that profound.

Her older son, Ben, died on Thanksgiving Day 2014 in Minnesota after years struggling with alcoholism. He was 39.

Iverson’s younger son Sam died six years later, just weeks after coming home from a drug rehabilitation facility in Seattle. He was 31.

He, too, had struggled his entire adult life with addiction — marijuana, pain pills, heroin, then fentanyl.

Iverson and her husband, John, who live in Windsor, spent years trying to help Sam. They sent him to rehabilitation programs over and over again. They took him in, they asked him to leave.

They loved him in the same moments they were hurt by him. Two things can be true at the same time.

Like his wife, John, too, has met in support groups for fathers who have lost children. The vast majority of those deaths, he said, are to overdoses and drug poisonings.

“It’s supporting each other through trauma,” he said. “I can’t fix it for them, but I can be there for them. I find it very comforting. Just knowing you are not alone in this is a comfort for me.”

For Jilli Iverson, Mother’s Day, with it’s endless cliches of brunches and flowers and greeting cards, has always been complicated. Painful even.

When Sam was in the throes of using, he would fail to show up on Mother’s Day. Or call.

She’d protect herself by dismissing it as just another Hallmark holiday.