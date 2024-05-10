Park bench dedicated to 2 sons lost to addiction is Windsor mom’s ‘healing’ place

A Windsor woman who lost both her sons to addiction shares her pain with others in an effort to heal her own heart.|
KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

If you or a loved one are struggling with substance use disorder

The following resources can provide information on how to get help or manage a use disorder.

Sonoma County Adult SUD resources

Sonoma County Opioid information

Face to Face

Santa Rosa Treatment Program

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

It was a year ago, give or take.

Jilli Iverson had in her hands a bundle of flowers, tied in an arrangement she had created.

This was her routine. A retired designer with a specialty in flowers, she always made her own bouquets.

The brisk walk from her car took her about 20 minutes, putting her among the redwoods and bay trees, passing under outstretched branches that during nesting season come alive with calls from egrets and herons.

But on this day, when she got to her destination — a bench on the west side of a small lake — there were two people already sitting there.

This was not unusual. The bench sits in a lush setting on the edge of the water. It marks a natural resting spot on a looping walk around the lake.

It draws people in.

So Iverson told the couple she was going to leave her bundle of flowers near the bench and come back later.

But the woman stopped her.

“Are you the mom?”

Remembering her boys

Yes, Iverson said, Ben and Sam are her boys.

It’s their names that are on the two plaques on the back of the bench on the western edge of Lake Benoist in Riverfront Regional Park in Healdsburg.

It’s to this bench that Iverson, without fail, brings a new bouquet of fresh flowers each week.

It’s the location of this bench that draws visitors, but it is also Iverson’s flowers, her devotion to simple gestures to remember her boys here.

Passersby inevitably notice the bouquets, carefully tied to the top of the bench.

But so, too, do they notice the two plaques affixed to the backrest.

Benjamin M. Bathen

We miss you, Daddy

Austin, Isabella, Adam & Kaylee

Fly high dragonfly

And the other.

Samuel M. Bathen-Iverson

When the trees are bare

of leaves, we’ll bring you

the sun and whisper a

sweet breeze. Mom & Dad.

Lost in the abyss

Iverson’s two sons are both are gone now. Both lost in the abyss of addiction.

But two, three times a week Iverson comes here to the bench that bears their names to remember them, to hold her pain and try to find peace within it.

Sometimes she talks to her boys. Often though, she ends up talking to strangers.

Some are regulars who have seen the flowers, read the plaques and wondered about Ben and Sam.

Others are simply curious.

Iverson is open. She will share her story, which is one marked by love and pain in the same moment, in the same breath.

Sometimes she’ll feel people recoil, uncomfortable in the presence of such loss. This is not a conversation they want to have.

That’s OK.

But other times, Iverson will recognize in others a pain she knows acutely. There is connection that can’t be explained to those who don’t know this kind of loss.

There was the man who lost his wife on Sept. 11, 2001, who with tears in his eyes told her he hadn’t cried in years.

Or the man who lost his sister to alcoholism.

Or the person whose sister is in the throes of addiction.

Iverson hears it all. She insists that these conversations, some painfully familiar, don’t open her wounds, but help her mend them.

“The bench has been the most healing thing for me,” she said.

It’s not over, and it may never be

It’s been a long road for Iverson. And she is the first person to say that it is not over. It might never be. Her loss has been that profound.

Her older son, Ben, died on Thanksgiving Day 2014 in Minnesota after years struggling with alcoholism. He was 39.

Iverson’s younger son Sam died six years later, just weeks after coming home from a drug rehabilitation facility in Seattle. He was 31.

He, too, had struggled his entire adult life with addiction — marijuana, pain pills, heroin, then fentanyl.

Iverson and her husband, John, who live in Windsor, spent years trying to help Sam. They sent him to rehabilitation programs over and over again. They took him in, they asked him to leave.

They loved him in the same moments they were hurt by him. Two things can be true at the same time.

Like his wife, John, too, has met in support groups for fathers who have lost children. The vast majority of those deaths, he said, are to overdoses and drug poisonings.

“It’s supporting each other through trauma,” he said. “I can’t fix it for them, but I can be there for them. I find it very comforting. Just knowing you are not alone in this is a comfort for me.”

For Jilli Iverson, Mother’s Day, with it’s endless cliches of brunches and flowers and greeting cards, has always been complicated. Painful even.

When Sam was in the throes of using, he would fail to show up on Mother’s Day. Or call.

She’d protect herself by dismissing it as just another Hallmark holiday.

Perhaps her best Mother’s Day was a recent one. It was a couple of years ago and she and John went to the beach, they roasted marshmallows and did little else.

“We had such a light, loving day,” she said. “I want to something like that again.”

‘They are in my heart’

In a way, every day feels like Mother’s Day to Iverson. Today she carries her boys with her in a way that was often hard or impossible to do when they were alive, when their struggles were so central to her relationship with them.

“I feel the boys in my soul,” she said. “In a way, I think they are out there, they are in my heart, they live inside of me, the memories … Every part of every special moment, every hard moment, I lived with those boys. It’s all there.”

“Waves of grief come along and knock me off my feet,” she said. “The grief is what pulls me back down that rabbit hole of what I wasn’t, instead of just grieving these two beautiful men.”

Iverson carries it all. The grief, the guilt, the weight of trying to carry on.

Some days the load feels lighter. Others are almost unbearably heavy.

The disease of addiction runs rampant in her family. Iverson was 19 when she went to rehab for the first time. She has spent her lifetime working on her addictions and her mental health.

She is open and honest. There is comfort in the telling because it is a way to connect, not only with strangers who understand loss, but with her kids.

Her trips to the bench are awash in reflection.

She comes here sometimes three times a week, but once a week she creates a new bouquet of flowers, untying the old bundle and attaching the fresh bouquet.

Some days it is a solitary walk and she sits alone.

But other times, often even, people — strangers — want to talk.

When that couple asked “Are you the mom?” they talked for an hour.

When the man told her that he’d lost his wife two decades ago, he admitted that he’d held too much inside for too long.

“He said he never cried, never opened up but as we talked he started crying,” she said.

Sometimes, Iverson will visit the bench in a different way, see it from a different perspective — from a paddleboard in the water.

Iverson’s open heart at the bench extends to just about everywhere else in her life. She has made herself available to other parents, mostly moms, who have lost children.

Most of the moms she speaks with have lost their kids to addiction or accidental poisoning or overdose. People pass her phone number and contact information, urging grieving moms to call her.

The numbers are increasing. Iverson is heartbroken but also angry that more is not done to address the fentanyl crisis.

She is active in the campaign to raise awareness about fentanyl poisonings. She and John have marched in Washington, D.C. They plan to return again in July.

“I know so many moms that have lost children,” she said. “I get a call every week. I have developed this kind of support group.”

“Grief is really lonely,” she said.

Finding ‘God shots’

Iverson remembers when she and her husband John decided on this park and this place to publicly remember their boys.

She remembers a walk she took here, to this very spot, with Sam.

“Sam and I walked around the lake when he got back into treatment and we had a really good talk and my spirits were up and thinking things would be cool,” she said.

It has always been a special spot for them.

When Jilli and John Iverson wanted a place to memorialize the boys, Jilli said she knew it had to be outside. And she just loves this park.

She remembers a parks official taking them to a spot near the parking lot with two benches facing each other.

Iverson remembers thinking, “Yeah, that will be good. One for Ben and one for Sam.”

On Ben’s plaque they honored his children and chose an image of a dragonfly — one of Ben’s favorite things as a kid.

On Sam’s they chose words from a poem he had written for Jilli when he was in treatment.

It was penned on the back of a note he had written to his parents, thanking them for loving him, for supporting him.

But Jilli never saw it, she never flipped the note over.

She didn’t realize the poem was there until after Sam died.

“I didn’t see it. I couldn’t believe it, I just happened to come upon it,” she said. “It was just an incredible piece of him that I got.”

She calls these moments, bits of her boys that come to her out of nowhere, “God shots.”

So Jilli and John knew they wanted a memorial at this park and they knew what the plaques would say.

Now they felt they had the two benches. It was almost settled.

But then, the way Iverson remembers it, the parks official said, “You know, I have one more.”

Someone had reserved a bench but changed their mind. It was farther out, a bit of a walk. Would she like to see it?

When Jilli got there, she knew.

“I sat down and it felt right,” she said.

Trying to summon peace

Sitting on the bench, facing east, the water of the small lake stretches out in the foreground. Mount St. Helena looms in the distance.

It’s almost entirely silent, barring the calls of birds and the occasional crunch of gravel under the feet of fellow walkers.

Iverson sits. From here she tries to summon peace, not pain.

And on most days it works.

But sometimes, two things can be true at the same time. The peace can sit side by side with the pain.

“I just wish I could hold them both now, say ‘We can figure it out,’” she said. “The one thing today is having that bench there. Other people can come along and it’s a shared grief. It’s not negative at all. It’s really healing. It can be sad, but it’s been very healing.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Instagram @kerry.benefield.

