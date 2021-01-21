Mother of Napa garage owner describes gun collecting, right-wing views in years before arrest

Years of gun collecting — and an embrace of right-wing political views — preceded the arrest of Ian Benjamin Rogers last week, according to the mother of the 44-year-old auto repair shop owner who remains jailed after authorities reported finding a large cache of weapons and ammunition at his Napa business and home.

In a telephone interview Monday, Elaine Bihn Kley described an accumulation of guns and ammunition by her son that concerned her, as well as an increasing alliance to President Trump and commentators of similar right-wing views.

"He had the ammunition for years; he used to have it in the house when I cleaned," said Kley, who described the Sonoma native, who was arrested Friday morning, as a devoted Fox News Channel watcher with pictures of Trump and President Ronald Reagan in his home.

"He thought there would be a time when he wouldn't be able to get ammunition. He was listening to people who were pro-gun, so he was stockpiling it thinking someone was going to break into his house, break into his business, that there was going to be a civil war in the U.S."

However, she denied links between Rogers' cache and any extremist plots, or reports of planned protests at state capitols against the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Kley said FBI agents interviewing her at her son's home following his arrest asked about his possible involvement in unrest inspired by Trump's refusal to concede the November presidential election to Biden — a stance that culminated in the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 by a pro-Trump mob seeking to disrupt the counting of Electoral College votes confirming Biden's victory.

"They asked me all kinds of questions like 'Does your son go to meetings?' and I said, 'No, he works at the shop, he gets very tired and then he goes home to his family,'" said Kley, who described the interview as polite and civil.

Napa County Sheriff's deputies arrested Rogers on Friday and reported seizing five pipe bombs, several pounds of gunpowder, more than 50 guns and 15,000 ammunition rounds.

As of Thursday morning, Rogers remained in the Napa County jail on $5 million bail. He faces possible charges that include possession of a destructive device and materials to make a destructive device, possession of an assault weapon, possession of an unregistered assault weapon, possession of a machine gun and conversion of a firearm into a machine gun.

Jess Raphael, an attorney representing Rogers, said his client has collected firearms for about 20 years and has never been accused of illegally using his weapons or of committing a crime.

"He has for 15 years been a very well-respected small business owner, father, and family man. He has been a positive, contributing member of the Napa community," Raphael said in an email late Tuesday afternoon. "He does not belong to any organizations promoting or advocating violence. If he is a fan of Presidents Reagan and Trump, he is of the ranks of many tens of millions of Americans — almost exactly half of the United States."

Kley questioned the bomb possession allegation against Rogers, the owner of British Auto Repair of the Napa Valley on Action Avenue. The objects removed from the car repair shop and later detonated were firecrackers and a cherry bomb he had purchased during a trip to Wyoming last summer, she said outside the shop Tuesday morning.

"We're hoping he'll be released," Kley said outside the darkened windows of her son's shop. "This is just possession; this isn't criminal activity. I don't know anything about this pipe bomb they say he had."

Law enforcement agencies earlier reported that extremists were planning more protests in the days leading to Biden's inauguration, possibly at all 50 state capitols, and up to 25,000 National Guard members are expected to be stationed in Washington for the inauguration.

The Sheriff's Office has not confirmed whether the raid of British Auto Repair is connected to suspected extremist activity, but has said both federal and state investigators are involved in the case. Authorities obtained a warrant to search Rogers' business and home after receiving a tip that he possessed illegal weapons, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Rogers' attorney denied that there was any connection between him and any reported threats to the inauguration or any other event..

"There is absolutely no evidence that logically connects him to any of the recent events in Washington D.C. other than the inauspicious timing of his arrest, even though thousands of miles away, and his allegiance to the Republican Party," Raphael said.

Social media accounts in Rogers' name include pictures of firearms and swords, along with postings denigrating Democrats and pro-Trump comments going back to his 2016 election campaign.