There are few things like the bond between a mother and child.

Much like food, water, and oxygen, which sustain our bodies, a mother’s love can help sustain our hearts and minds. That can also be said of the love a mother gets from her child.

As part of our annual tradition honoring this region’s moms on Mother’s Day, which takes place this year on Sunday, May 12, The Press Democrat asked readers to share their best photos of themselves with either their mother or their children.

We also asked them to tell us why this bond is so important to them.

This year, we received 185 entries from residents across Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties, as well as other outlying areas that comprise the North Bay region.

Some of this year’s entrants, such as Lisa Kern, of Santa Rosa, talked about the support her relationship with her youngest daughter brings them both.

Kern’s photo is of herself and her youngest daughter in front of the Golden Gate Bridge.

At the time,, Kern said, “My lovely, youngest daughter and I were both going through some difficult times.

“We decided to go to a place that we both love to spend time together,” she added. “Without so very many words, we found ourselves celebrating the love we have for each other, which will carry us through any misfortune.”

Summer Jeffus who called sons Cooper, 16, and Cruz, 14, her “gentlemen” said they “genuinely enjoy hanging out and bantering together. From taking them fishing since they were little to running our dog on the beach. So grateful I have the title of mother to these two unique humans.”

Santa Rosa resident Bren Hanson is holding on to the good times. “Hug your Mom. I am the daughter mourning the (recent) loss of my silly mom to dementia ... She would have loved me sharing this. Happy Mother’s Day in heaven, Mom.”

Rosalba Hernandez, who resides in the city of Sonoma sent a photo of herself and her two beautiful sons. “Being a mother has taught me the purest and most unconditional love that can exist,” she said in Spanish.

Anjana Utarid of Sebastopol shared a photo of her daughter’s first experience of her heritage. “Our vacation to India and observing India through my daughter’s eyes. The vacation is a beautiful memory we will treasure forever.”

Richard Denniston of Santa Rosa sent in a photo that celebrates his blended family. The picture shows his wife, Teresa Denniston, who was proudly walked down the aisle at their marriage by her two sons, David and Jason Harris.

Amy Yang of Santa Rosa, is celebrating her first Mother’s Day.

“It is a blessing because I can finally call myself a mother after so many years of infertility and going through many treatments,” she said of her twins. These two cuties are my fraternal twins and my savior(s). Happy Mother's Day !”

Also a new mom, Ashley Leahy of Rohnert Park said, “Three days after my 40th (birthday) I found out I was pregnant. It was something I never thought would happen for me. I was blessed with a beautiful baby girl and this is us on April 1, less than one month after she was born.”

And for Jasmine Woodson of Rohnert Park, she celebrates the adventures of life with her daughter, “From South Carolina to Northern California, Rohnert Park has been the best thing that’s ever happened to us.”

Out of the scores of submissions we receive each year, The Press Democrat chooses the winner of our Mother’s Day sweepstakes drawing at random.

This year’s winner is: Niki Bryant of Windsor. Her photo is of herself and her two daughters on her wedding day.

“This photo was taken the day I got married. I couldn’t have imagined not having both my daughters be a part of my wedding,” she said.

Bryant will receive a $250 Visa gift card presented by Ongaro & Sons.

To see all the entries in the sweepstakes, go to pdne.ws/3UhHwxy.

Happy Mother’s Day and thank you to everyone who shared photos of your beautiful families!