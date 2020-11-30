Motorcycle crash closes lane on Highway 12

A crash involving a motorcycle that hit a guardrail near the interchange of Highway 12 and Highway 101 affected traffic on the westbound onramp to southbound Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A dispatcher with Redcom confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which was first reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to the crash. A trauma alert was issued at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, the Redcom dispatcher said, indicating the motorcyclist has “significant injuries.” The person’s condition was not immediately available.

CHP officers worked to restore traffic flow, which had resumed by 10:30 a.m.

This story will be updated.

